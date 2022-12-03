MRC PineCrest Retirement was recognized as the region’s 2022 local employer of excellence recently by Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas.
The award honors private-sector employers who are actively involved with Texas Workforce Solutions and make a positive impact on workers, the community and the state.
MRC PineCrest Retirement accepted the award at the Texas Workforce Commission’s 25th annual Texas Workforce Conference in Dallas.
“The Local Employer of Excellence Award highlights the importance of partnerships between Workforce Solutions and Texas employers,” said TWC chairman Bryan Daniel. “These employers exemplify innovation and commitment to their communities by expanding opportunities to the local workforce as they grow their businesses.”
MRC PineCrest Retirement, a continuum care retirement community for seniors, has served Lufkin for 30 years and is the only one of its kind in a 120-mile radius.
PineCrest and Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas began working together in 2004 to meet the workforce needs of the retirement community.
PineCrest has used the job posting opportunity through WorkInTexas.com; has attended Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas Job Fairs at multiple venues; and has hosted hiring events at the Angelina County Workforce Center.
PineCrest collaborates with Workforce staff by reporting new hires and completing employer surveys. PineCrest adopts innovative recruiting approaches including participating in virtual job fairs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are honored to be recognized as the Local Employer of Excellence by Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas,” said Heath Foust, PineCrest executive director. “With the employment challenges the world is facing, as an employer, we must collaborate our ideas, solutions, and results with the Workforce Solutions in order to achieve success in building a stronger and more viable workforce.”
ln 1992, MRC expanded to Lufkin and developed PineCrest as its first CCRC, with the full continuum of services. The two memory support buildings were named after longtime supporters George Henderson and Lottie Temple, and are lovingly referred to simply as ‘‘George’’ and ‘‘Lottie.’’
Aaron Demerson, the TWC commissioner representing employers said, “The Lone Star State is big, and Texas employers like MRC PineCrest Retirement keep building it with career opportunities that keep Texas and Texans in the fast lane for growth. With many excellent employers making Texas home, this Employer of Excellence Award speaks to MRC PineCrest Retirement’s monumental contributions to Texas and their local community.”
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is among 28 local Texas Workforce Development Boards located throughout the state. The board serves 12 counties: Angelina, Houston, Jasper, Nacgodoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties.
