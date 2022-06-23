A major construction project is near completion with the opening of a newly constructed overpass on U.S. Highway 69 south at state Highway 63 in Zavalla.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of the overpass and both northbound lanes from FM 1270 to BW Horton Road will be open by the end of the week, creating a non-stop flow of traffic on U.S. Highway 69.
“This construction project will be fully open with the exception of brief daytime lane closures as needed as crews complete final details of this major project,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer. “Final striping and pavement markings have been placed this week and we are proud to be near a successful and timely completion of this section of roadway.”
Johnson Brothers Corp., a Southland Company, of Roanoke, is serving as contractor for the $71.6 million construction project that has included 11 miles of widening a two-lane roadway to a four-lane divided highway, and the construction of bridges and the overpass at state Highway 63.
Crews continue to construct new southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 69 between Earnest Smith Road and Guinn Road at the Jasper County line. Drewery Construction of Nacogdoches, is serving as contractor for this $37.8 million, 7.3-mile section of U.S. Highway 69 69, from FM 1270 to the Jasper County line.
Motorists should stay alert to construction traffic entering and exiting the work areas. This project is scheduled to be completed in mid-2023, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.