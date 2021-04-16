When we moved to Lufkin, among the first people we met were Tony and Bob Brown. After nearly 42 years, they remain wonderful friends, and we continue to be thankful for their friendship.
As we think back over the years, one of the things that stands out about Bob is his continued leadership in our city and for the people of Lufkin. As many of you know, Bob was employed in the field of delivery of electricity and was always helping people with any of their electricity needs. He has also spent many hours and days helping The Round Table provide meals to supply scholarships to high school students. The Round Table has provided hundreds of scholarships over the years.
Another of Bob’s leadership roles was his continuing support of the Rev. Bettie Kennedy and her influence in North Lufkin, particularly her Thanksgiving food program, which he continues to support each year.
Bob has also been a leader at First Christian Church for the last 40-plus years, serving in virtually every capacity such as Chairman of the Elders and Chairman of the General Board (both more than once). He continues to be someone who “must be on board” if something is going to be done at First Christian Church.
For the last nine years, Bob Brown has served Lufkin as our mayor. During those nine years of his leadership, the city of Lufkin has continued to prosper. Although the city has had bouts of bad weather, and a pandemic, our mayor has continued to perform tirelessly on our behalf, and we are all better for his leadership.
Two of our mayors, Mayor Louis Bronaugh and Mayor Bob Brown, have shown the city of Lufkin and our people how much love they have had for us and our city. Their love for our city is unquestionable, and my hope and my belief is that whoever is elected to replace Mayor Brown will have that same love and commitment to our city. It is also my hope that those of you who interact with Mayor Brown in these last weeks of his term thank him for all of his service to Lufkin.
While thanking Mayor Brown, we must not forget to thank all the members of the city council, as well as city employees, for all they do, also. We are all beneficiaries of their hard work. Lufkin would not be all it is without all of them working in concert with each other.
