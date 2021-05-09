Numerous power outages, trees and power lines down, and isolated areas of flash flooding are being reported all across town due to the severe storm that hit moments ago, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
Water is reportedly up to the hoods of several vehicles stranded on Raguet Street at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue, she said. That road is currently impassable. Parts of Frank Avenue also are impassable.
Other areas where flooding has been reported:
• Kurth Drive
• Tulane Drive
• Frank Avenue (underpass, specifically, and other isolated areas of Frank)
• Raguet Street
• Ellis Avenue
• Kiln Avenue
• Bynum Street
• Hill Street
• Douglas Street
Traffic also is heavy on Loop 287 south near the U.S. Highway 59 flyover, with some vehicles reportedly traveling the wrong direction to avoid flooded roadways, according to an alert from the Texas Department of Transportation.
"Several roads in Lufkin are reported flooded with reports of entrapment in some areas of high water," the alert states.
Lufkin police also have received a report of two people stuck in a vehicle with downed power lines on top of it off Tulane Drive.
Storms are expected to continue until around 11 p.m.
“Stay home if at all possible!” Pebsworth said.
Crews also are responding to downed trees and high water in several locations in Angelina County, including state Highway 103 west near Newman Road and FM 1475, and U.S. Highway 69 north for flooded roadways, according to TxDOT. Downed trees have been reported on FM 1669 and FM 328.
Visit drivetexas.org for closures and conditions statewide.
Check back with us for more updates as new information comes in.
