Yellow is the color of many fall native plants growing in ditches, at edges of woodlands, fields and roadsides. Bees are highly attracted to yellow, so the many fall yellow flowers provide nectar before winter.
Last week I incorrectly identified a yellow roadside flower as a Maxmilian sunflower, which is outside of our range. Ellen Trout Lake is surrounded by yellow flowers that look like those on the roadside.
After looking closely, I found there are both smooth bidens, bidens laevis and tickseed sunflower, bidens aristosa at the edge of the lake. Tickseed sunflower is not a sunflower despite its name.
I was happy to learn I am not alone in my confusion since plant people have coined a term for that: DYC (darned yellow composites).
A composite flower is one made up of many tiny flowers. Some composite flowers have both ray florets and disc florets, such as sunflowers and coneflowers Other composite flowers have only disc florets like blue mist ageratum, and others have only ray flowers like dandelions.
Sunflowers, Helianthus, are native to North America. American Indians domesticated sunflowers more than 3,000 years ago and ground the seeds into flour, ate seeds as a snack, made purple dye and used the plant for medicine.
Spanish explorers took the sunflower back to Europe about 1500, where it became a popular ornamental. Russian farmers were growing sunflowers for oil production in the early 19th century.
Today U.S. farmers are raising hybridized sunflowers for oil and sunflower seeds. Sunflowers also are popular in home gardens and in the florist trade.
Swamp sunflower or narrow leaved sunflower, Helianthus angustifolius, is native to East Texas and grows in moist soil at the edge of creeks, lakes and low spots. It reaches 5-7 feet tall and 4-6 feet wide. Some plants grow as tall at 10 feet.
Leaves are alternate, lance-shaped, and one-half inch wide and 6 inches long. Stems are green and sometimes purple. Numerous 2- to 3-inch flowers top each stem. The center of each flower has globe-shaped dark disc florets. Ten to 20 golden ray florets surround the center.
Swamp sunflowers begin to bloom in October and continue until frost. Brown seed heads feed many species of birds, including the American goldfinch, in winter. The swamp sunflower is host plant for the silvery checkerspot, bordered patch and painted lady butterflies.
In the landscape, swamp sunflower is useful in a wildlife or meadow garden. It grows well in full sun and acidic soil that is moist and well-drained. Avoid fertilizing as it weakens the stem. Plants may be pruned in early summer to promote strong stems and fuller growth.
Good companion plants are hardy hibiscus, Hibiscus moscheutos, bee balm, Monarda fistulosa, and little bluestem, Schizachyrium scoparium. It can be propagated by root division or seeds. Swamp sunflower would be attractive along a pond or water feature in the landscape.
The NRCS East Texas Plant Material Center in Nacogdoches has a large plot of swamp sunflowers in bloom that were grown for the East Texas Native Seed Project.
Bill and I visited the center recently and the hum of many bees greeted us as we got out of our vehicle to see the plot. The sea of golden yellow contrasted with the green of pine trees and a blue October sky.
East Texas Native Seeds is “A collaborative project to develop regionally adapted native seed sources for restoration in East Texas.” Tyler Wayland is the director and works closely with Alan Shadow, the manager of ETPMC.
Native seeds are collected from our area and then grown in greenhouses at the ETPMC. Seedlings are transplanted to fields and evaluated for their adaptability. Then seed will be distributed to farmers who will grow the seed on a large scale for commercial seed companies that will make seeds available for restoration of utility right of ways, pipelines, highway roadsides and private acreages.
Seeds from our area are important for long term success in restoration projects because plants grown from local seed are better adapted and thrive longer.
When swamp sunflower seeds become available, Shadow said, “I would hope that swamp sunflower would replace Maxmilian sunflower in seed mixes as Maxmilian is not typically found in this area. It’s also pretty aggressive. The swamp sunflower is a better fit due to its area origin and adaptation. It has application to be included in any warm season grass mixes used for conservation plantings or pollinator plantings as a fall food source. Its foliage is desirable forage for deer and many species of birds will utilize the seed.”
This writer learned a lot about DYCs this week. I appreciate the input from Simon Winston, Ellen Temple, Dawn Stover, Alan Shadow, and Tyler Wayland. They provided information and photos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.