The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Lufkin teen.
Johana Guardado, 15, was last seen on surveillance video being picked up in a silver 2012 Chevrolet car with license plate NRX-5891 at a Chevron station near Lufkin High School Monday morning, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin. Johana didn't attend classes Monday after her mother dropped her off at school around 8 a.m.
Police believe Johana may be in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, visiting a friend and don’t think she is in danger at this time, the release states.
“Johana, if you are reading this — your mother is worried sick about you and she loves you,” Pebsworth said. “Please pick up the phone and let her know where you are and that you are OK.”
Johana is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-1, 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue Honduras jacket, black T-shirt with a red logo, black Adidas jogging pants and multi-colored checkered Vans.
Anyone with information on Johana’s location is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
