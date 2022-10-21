Angelina College’s soccer teams are in the final week of the regular season, and Wednesday’s matches showed both squads are gearing up for what they hope will be a long a playoff run.

Roadrunners soccer

Angelina College defender Scott Gray (3) cuts off an NTCC player’s run during Wednesday’s match. The No. 4 Roadrunners pulled out a double-overtime thriller, beating the Eagles 5-4 at the Phillips Complex on the AC campus.

The No. 12 Lady Roadrunners cruised to a 3-1 win over the Northeast Texas Community College Lady Eagles, and the No. 4 Roadrunners pulled out a double-overtime thriller over the Eagles at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.

