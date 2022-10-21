Angelina College defender Scott Gray (3) cuts off an NTCC player’s run during Wednesday’s match. The No. 4 Roadrunners pulled out a double-overtime thriller, beating the Eagles 5-4 at the Phillips Complex on the AC campus.
Angelina College’s soccer teams are in the final week of the regular season, and Wednesday’s matches showed both squads are gearing up for what they hope will be a long a playoff run.
The No. 12 Lady Roadrunners cruised to a 3-1 win over the Northeast Texas Community College Lady Eagles, and the No. 4 Roadrunners pulled out a double-overtime thriller over the Eagles at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex on the AC campus.
Camila Montero notched two goals for the Lady Roadrunners, getting her first one in the 50th minute and her second in the 79th. Marlene Flores scored the match’s first goal in the 36th minute, with their efforts lifting the Lady ’Runners to a 12-2-1 record overall and an 11-2 mark in conference play.
In the men’s match, sophomore Simon Nyamudakarira was in the right place at the right time more than once, and his heads-up play helped keep the ’Runners at the top of the Region XIV conference standings.
The ’Runners built a lightning quick lead on Omar Mora’s goal just eight seconds into the match. NTCC evened the score with a goal in the 10th minute, but AC’s Juan Lopez scored on a penalty kick for his 15th goal of the season — extending his single-season record — and Shamour McLean followed three minutes later with another score and a 3-1 AC lead at the half.
When the ’Runners’ Jaheim Brown ripped home a shot two minutes into the second half, AC’s 4-1 lead looked safe.
But the Eagles proceeded to score three unanswered goals, including the tying shot in the 87th minute to send the match to overtime.
That’s when Nyamudakarira first helped save the match for the Roadrunners. His sliding kick save on an Eagle shot at point-blank range in the first extra frame thwarted NTCC’s attempt at a golden goal. Neither team scored in the first OT period, sending the match to a second extra period.
Four minutes into the second overtime, Nyamudakarira was near the box when a deflected shot attempt bounced his way. He promptly banged home the shot, sending a raucous AC crowd — and his teammates — into a celebratory frenzy.
Both AC teams will close out the regular season with a home doubleheader on Saturday. The Lady Roadrunners will kick off at 5 p.m., and the Roadrunners will follow at 7:30 p.m. Prior to each match, the teams will honor their respective sophomores in Sophomore Day ceremonies.
