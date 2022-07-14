Participants in Wednesday’s ‘‘Lunch & Learn’’ at the Angelina County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office learned how to plan and prepare quick, healthy and inexpensive meals.
Attendees dined on a balanced lunch and received tips from Joel Redus, family and community health county Extension agent, on how to make their own nutritious meals while on a budget.
Redus defined healthy eating with a quote from author Michael Pollan, “Eat food. Not too much. Mostly plants.”
“When we say ‘Eat food,’ that means real food, things your great-grandparents would recognize,” Redus said. “Eating not too much, that can be a challenge, but the consequences of that, the obesity epidemic and related disease that comes with overeating over time — if we could just cut back, that’s going to be a really important thing for a healthy diet.”
As for “Mostly Plants,” Redus said while he eats meat almost on a daily basis, it does not have to be as highly prioritized on a balanced plate. Protein can come from other foods including eggs, beans, quinoa and lentils, he said. In some recipes, Redus will substitute lentils or beans for some of the meat, he said.
“Protein is usually one of the most expensive things on our grocery list — when we think protein, we think meat, and that’s what’s where our food dollars go,” he said.
Redus shared “MyPlate,” from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which encourages a focus on whole fruits, vegetables, whole grains, a small amount of dairy on the side, and a varying protein. A similar plan from Harvard places a higher emphasis on vegetables, and replaces the dairy with water.
“I personally drink milk almost every day, but that’s not for everybody,” Redus said. “If you’re eating a well-balanced diet, you can get plenty of calcium from other sources.”
Redus also shared various healthy options that could be purchased from the grocery store for $2.25. This included a pound of strawberries, two pounds of carrots, five pounds of potatoes, a pound of whole-wheat pasta and refried beans, among other foods.
“‘Is junk food cheaper than healthy food’ — we busted that,” he said. “It’s common sense that eating junk is cheaper — no, not if you know where to look.”
Redus said those attempting to eat healthy don’t necessarily have to go for products that boast on the packaging how healthy they are.
“I’m not saying that these are bad things — a lot of them are good, wholesome, tasty, I’m sure — but you don’t have to go for the pretty-packaged health food to be healthy,” he said. “You can keep to the basics.”
Redus encouraged those trying to eat a balanced diet to not be afraid of carbs, to try purchasing frozen and canned produce that can’t be found in season and to keep produce “staples,” including onions, carrots, celery, potatoes, apples and bananas on hand at all times.
“Those are available all year and they’re relatively cheap,” he said. “Besides the bananas, all that stuff lasts for a really long time — I keep it and make a ton of soups and stir-frys.”
Other tips from Redus include planning meals, limiting food waste and limiting restaurant dining.
“Try to plan out meals and keep things from being wasted and thrown away because every time you’re doing that, you’re throwing money in the garbage,” he said. “Making a plan — if you just go in the grocery store hungry without a plan, you’ll get all kinds of stuff, maybe you won’t eat it, you’ll throw stuff away and buy junk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.