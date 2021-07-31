As July ends, the first day of school is close for a number of districts in the area. Here is a list of the first days of school for the surrounding districts, as well as what school supplies and meals each district will be providing to its students:
Lufkin ISD
Lufkin ISD’s first day of school will be Aug. 12.
While the district will be providing most supplies for students, students in Pre-K 3 are asked to provide two packages of safety pins, a backpack, a water bottle, one package of Play-Doh, two to three boxes of Kleenex and Ziploc bags. Pre-K 4 and kindergarten students require all the same supplies except for safety pins. First- through fifth-grade students require all but safety pins and Play-Doh.
Middle schoolers will be expected to provide various size binders, a $3 science lab fee, a $3 calculator fee, a water bottle, two to three boxes of Kleenex and Ziploc bags; seventh-graders also will need Clorox wipes.
High schoolers will be expected to provide wide-ruled notebook paper and pencils.
The full school supplies list for the district.
Lufkin ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming school year.
Diboll ISD
Diboll ISD’s first day of school will be Aug. 19.
The district will be providing all school supplies to its students; students will only need to provide their own backpacks.
Diboll ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming school year.
Central ISD
Central ISD’s first day of school is Aug. 16.
The district will be providing all school supplies to its students.
Central ISD will be providing free breakfast, lunch and take-home dinners to all students for the upcoming school year.
Hudson ISD
Hudson ISD’s first day of school is Aug. 16.
The district’s school supplies lists for the various grades.
Hudson ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming school year.
Huntington ISD
Huntington ISD’s first day of school will be Aug. 12.
The district will be providing most school supplies to its students. Students in Pre-K through fifth grade will only need to provide their own backpacks. Middle school and high school students will need to provide a backpack and a binder.
Huntington ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming school year.
Wells ISD
Wells ISD’s first day of school will be Aug. 12.
The district’s school supplies lists for the various grades.
Wells ISD will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming school year.
Zavalla ISD
Zavalla ISD’s first day of school will be Aug. 12.
Zavalla ISD will be providing all school supplies to its students; students will only need to provide their own backpacks.
Find information about no-cost meals at Zavalla ISD.
Pineywoods Community Academy
Pineywoods Community Academy’s first day of school will be Aug. 11.
Pineywoods Community Academy’s school supplies lists for the various grades.
Pineywoods Community Academy will be providing free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming school year.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s first day of school will be Aug. 16.
St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School will be providing most school supplies; however each student must provide things such as their own reusable water bottle and headphones.
For information about St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s School Lunch Prepay Account.
St. Patrick Catholic School
St. Patrick Catholic School’s first day of school will be Aug. 19.
St. Patrick’s school supply lists. St. Patrick’s lunch information.
Texas’ Sales Tax-Free weekend is next Aug. 6-8. State law exempts sales tax on qualified items such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
“For many families with children who are going back to their school campuses for the first time since the pandemic began, the sales tax holiday is the perfect opportunity to save money on school supplies and other tax-free items,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. “As a father with three school-aged children myself, I know how these expenses can add up.”
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
