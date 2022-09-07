If the early results are any indication, it’s going to be quite a ride to the playoffs in District 7-5A DI.
It was another 6-2 week for those teams with Lancaster, Longview, Lufkin, West Mesquite and McKinney North remaining undefeated while North Mesquite suffered its first loss.
Forney got in the win column after a close opening loss while Tyler is a surprise at 0-2.
With the district opener still a week away, Lufkin and Lancaster will see some major tests in preparation for the games that really count.
Lufkin hits the road to face No. 3 A&M Consolidated while Lancaster faces a major hurdle in a trip to Denton Guyer, a Top 10 6A school.
Here is a look at where the teams stand headed into the final week of non-district play.
Lancaster (2-0) at Denton Guyer (2-0) — Lancaster’s calling card is its defense and it hasn’t disappointed in the first two weeks of the season when the Tigers have allowed a total of three points.
Lancaster came up with one of the more impressive wins in the state this past week when it hammered defending state champion South Oak Cliff 21-3.
T’Erick Martin had 6 catches for 155 yards to lead the Lancaster offense while the defense controlled the day.
Lancaster will wrap up its challenging non-district slate with an even bigger test as it travels to Denton Guyer Thursday night.
Guyer is coming off an impressive 44-14 win over perennial powerhouse Aledo.
Lufkin (2-0) at A&M Consolidated (2-0) — If this game lives up to the last meeting between the teams in College Station, then it will be quite a night.
That was a night that ended in four overtimes with Lufkin emerging with a 71-68 win. This one has a chance to be a fun one as well.
The Panthers are off to a 2-0 start that includes last week’s shutout win over Nacogdoches.
A&M Consolidated has lived up to its preseason hype with blowout wins over Huntsville and UANL Monterrey.
Longview (2-0) at Tyler Legacy (1-1) — The Lobos have looked the part of a No. 1 team in the first two weeks.
They followed a blowout win over 6A McKinney Boyd with a dominating performance against a tough Marshall team.
A week after Marshall rolled over Tyler in the season opener, it couldn’t find any answers for the state’s top-ranked team.
Next up for Longview is a short trip to face Tyler Legacy, which is riding its own momentum after a win over crosstown rival.
Frisco Memorial (1-1) at McKinney North (2-0) — McKinney North, the team picked to finish fourth in 7-5A DI, is off to a fast start with back-to-back wins.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a strong second half that led to a 47-39 win over Justin Northwest.
McKinney North will try to make it a perfect 3-0 against Frisco Memorial, which dropped its first game of the season 34-14 to Forney on Friday night.
Chisholm Trail (1-1) at West Mesquite (2-0) — West Mesquite, which was picked to finish last in the district, has already matched its win total from last year’s 2-8 finish.
The Wranglers improved to 2-0 with their second straight blowout win, a 51-21 decision over Mesquite Poteet.
West Mesquite hasn’t had the toughest early-season schedule, but it has taken care of business in emphatic fashion by outscoring its first two opponents 88-33.
The Wranglers led 38-7 at halftime then coasted late for the win.
West Mesquite will go after a perfect non-district slate when it faces Chisholm Trail on Friday. The Rangers are 1-1 after a 21-20 loss to Denton.
Mesquite Poteet (0-2) at Forney (1-1) — The Jackrabbits shook off a 58-55 opening loss by easing their way past Frisco Memorial 34-14.
The game was a tight one for much of the night before Forney pulled away with a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Forney has a chance for a 2-1 start against a Mesquite Poteet team still seeking its first win.
North Forney (1-1) at North Mesquite (1-1) — North Mesquite took its first loss of the year in a 44-32 setback against Mesquite.
The Stallions will aim to get back on track on Friday when it hosts North Forney, which is 1-1 after a 43-20 win over Garland Rowlett.
Tyler (0-2) at Mesquite Horn (2-0) — Back-to-back losses to East Texas foes have left Tyler in an unexpected 0-2 hole.
Tyler fell into that 0-2 hole when Legacy kicked a last-second field goal in regulation before capturing the overtime win.
The Lions will travel outside of East Texas for the first time this year when they face Mesquite Horn, which is 2-0 after a 34-21 win over Bowie.
