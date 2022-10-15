The following is a list of restaurant inspections performed by the Angelina County & Cities Health District on Oct. 3.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
■ ■ ■
Diboll Junior High, 403 Dennis St., Diboll
Date of inspection: Oct. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: repair the chipping paint above the preparation line in the main kitchen, showed area of concern to manager, work order placed; replace the missing trim tile in the main kitchen and at the corners, work order in place, repairs to be made this summer; replace the absorbent ceiling tile above the ice machine, work order in place; repair the chipping paint along the wall leading into the employee restroom.
General comment: Mrs. Luna demonstrated active managerial control today by having no priority violations. Facility observed very clean. Good job ladies!
■ ■ ■
Diboll Primary, 113 Hendricks St., Diboll
Date of inspection: Oct. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 3
Reasons for violations: repair the damaged floor tiles in the warewashing room, water damage observed; seal all utility lines and tile grid (above two-compartment sink) at the ceiling to prevent the entry of pests, one wasp observed at the utility line above the ice machine, areas of concern shown to manager while on site, no pests were observed at the time of inspection; rear exit observed to have some daylight on the right side toward the bottom.
General comment: Active managerial control demonstrated by Mrs. Tonia Ray by having no priority violations. Facility clean. Great job.
■ ■ ■
Bonner Elementary, 536 FM 3258, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
■ ■ ■
Peavy Primary, 6920 Highway 94, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 0
■ ■ ■
Hudson Middle School, 6735 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Oct. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 11
Reasons for violations: priority violations noted during current inspection; observed chopped ham in cooler No. 6 at 45 degrees, corrected on site, ham discarded and other food items being thawed moved out of cooler No. 6 to a cooler maintaining adequate temperature, bacterial growth and/or toxin production can occur if time/temperature control for safety food remains in the temperature “danger zone” of 41 to 135 degrees too long; observed rusted bottom shelf of prep tables, repeat x2; observed rusted shelving in both walk-in coolers and cooler No. 10 (snack bar cooler), repeat x2; observed chipping paint on stove nonfood contact surfaces, repeat x2; observed rusted flooring in walk-in coolers and cooler No. 10, repeat x2, nonfood-contact surfaces of equipment routinely exposed to splash or food debris are required to be constructed of nonabsorbent materials to facilitate cleaning, equipment that is easily cleaned minimizes the presence of pathogenic organisms, moisture and debris and deters the attraction of rodents and insects; observed rusted can openers, rusted pans and damaged utensils, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed to be durable and capable of retaining their original characteristics so that such items can continue to fulfill their intended purpose for the duration of their life expectancy and to maintain their easy cleanability, if they can not maintain their original characteristics, they may become difficult to clean, allowing for the harborage of pathogenic microorganisms, insects and rodents, equipment and utensils must be designed and constructed so that parts do not break and end up in food as foreign objects or present injury hazards to consumers, a common example of presenting an injury hazard is the tendency for tines of poorly designed single service forks to break during use; observed ambient temperature of cooler No. 6 at 46 degrees; observed ambient temperature of cooler No. 10 at 44 degrees, cold-holding units not maintaining adequate cold-holding temperatures, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure it will continue to operate as designed, failure to properly maintain equipment could lead to violations of the associated requirements of the code that place the health of the consumer at risk. For example, refrigeration units in disrepair may no longer be capable of properly cooling or holding time/temperature control for safety foods at safe temperatures; observed debris and dust buildup on top of shelving and on top of cooking and baking equipment, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food-contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed light bulbs that are out above large oven by cooler No. 6, replace light bulbs, lighting levels are specified so that sufficient light is available to enable employees to perform certain functions such as reading labels, discerning the color of substances, identifying toxic materials, recognizing the condition of food, utensils and supplies and safely conducting general food establishment operations and clean-up, properly distributed light makes the need for cleaning apparent by making accumulations of soil conspicuous, repeat x2.
■ ■ ■
Premium Grocery Inc., 10951 U.S. Highway 69 north, Pollok
Date of inspection: Oct. 3
Inspection type: full
Number of violations: 9
Reasons for violations: priority violations noted during current health inspection; chemical test strips needed on site to check chemical sanitation at three-compartment sink, the use of chemical sanitizers requires minimum concentrations of the sanitizer during the final rinse step to ensure sanitization; and too much sanitizer in the final rinse water could be toxic; observed broken lid on ice machine, proper maintenance of equipment to manufacturer specifications helps ensure it will continue to operate as designed, failure to properly maintain equipment could lead to violations of the associated requirements of the code that place the health of the consumer at risk; observed accumulation of dirt on walk-in cooler floors, general clean needed, the objective of cleaning focuses on the need to remove organic matter from food-contact surfaces so that sanitization can occur and to remove soil from nonfood contact surfaces so that pathogenic microorganisms will not be allowed to accumulate and insects and rodents will not be attracted; observed black slime in the ice cavity where the ice drops from the machine, ice makers and soft drink nozzles must be cleaned on a routine basis to prevent the development of slime, mold or soil residues that may contribute to an accumulation of microorganisms; no self-closing mechanism observed at employee restroom door, completely enclosed toilet facilities minimize the potential for the spread of disease by the movement of flies and other insects between the toilet facility and food preparation areas; observed openings on AC wall unit in food prep kitchen area, insects and rodents are vectors of disease-causing microorganisms which may be transmitted to humans by contamination of food and food-contact surfaces, the presence of insects and rodents is minimized by protecting outer openings to the food establishment; observed damaged/rotted wood under cabinets where soft drink machine is located; observed damaged/broken tiles on steps leading to kitchen food prep area, wood exposed, poor repair and maintenance compromises the functionality of the physical facilities, this requirement is intended to ensure that the physical facilities are properly maintained in order to serve their intended purpose.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.