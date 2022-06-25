It’s turning into quite a summer for Lufkin’s incoming junior quarterback T.J. Hammond. After turning heads at a variety of camps, he is preparing for his biggest one of the summer.
He will be headed to the Football University (FBU) Top Gun Showcase, which will be held July 8-10 in Naples, Florida. The camp will showcase quarterbacks from across the nation who will display their talents for various recruiting services and schools.
The three-day event will be held at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Hammond said he was excited about the opportunity.
“This is one of the more prestigious ones because you have to be invited to go instead of just paying your way in,” Hammond said. “Going to a camp like this is an exciting opportunity.”
The camp is the latest summer stop for Hammond, who stepped into a starting role for the Panthers as a sophomore.
He was able to earn the opportunity with a strong performance at the FBU camp in Houston, which was held on March 19.
Six players from the camp were extended invitations to showcase their talents in Naples. Hammond was one of those who took the opportunity for the July trip to Florida.
“With him going into 11th grade, we’d been looking at camps he could go to,” T.J.’s father Tim said. “We didn’t know about the Top Gun Camp at first but were impressed with what we saw. It’s a national camp that will have some scouts along with things like 24/7 Sports and ESPN. They’ll be able to rate him there and he’ll get a chance to compete against a handful of quarterbacks from around the country.”
While being invited to the camp was quite an accomplishment, there was plenty of hard work along the way. In addition to school workouts, he spends his spare time working on his game.
He recently enlisted the help of former NFL quarterback Sean Salisbury as a personal trainer. Salisbury was a standout quarterback at USC before a 10-year professional career. He spent time in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Oilers and San Diego Chargers. In addition, he won a Grey Cup title in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 1988-89.
After his career, Salisbury has worked for ESPN as an analyst and he currently has a sports radio talk show in Houston.
He was at John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium on the Saturday before Father’s Day to take Hammond through a workout with a big-time assist from some of the Lufkin receivers.
“Being coached by someone that has Sean’s expertise is like a dream come true,” T.J. Hammond said. “He’s played football at the highest level you can play at, so that’s a next-level trainer.”
Salisbury has a history of working with quarterbacks. In fact, he most notably worked with Adam Sandler as a consultant in helping him prepare for his movie, ‘’The Longest Yard.’’ Salisbury worked with the famed actor on proper mechanics, cadences and footwork.
He said his current role of working with young quarterbacks stands out.
“This is my passion,” Salisbury said. “I love it. There’s nothing like seeing a player’s eyes light up when everything comes together. I want to help players develop that love of the game where they can play as long as they enjoy it.”
Salisbury said Hammond quickly stood out among the competitors at the camp in Houston when he was able to earn his spot in Florida.
“You’re working with 30 players in a camp where they’ve got four hours to jump out at you,” Salisbury said. “He stood out. The arm is a no-brainer. It takes more than just that to be a great quarterback, but you can tell he’s a player.
“When he was at the camp, he’s a guy who didn’t say two words out there on the field, but then he’d ask a lot of questions. He’s made quantum leaps in his game even since then.”
In addition to Hammond’s work with Salisbury, he is going through the summer program with the Panthers and the coaching staff. He also was quick to credit the Lufkin staff in the steps in his development.
“Coach (Scott) Green (Lufkin offensive coordinator) has really helped me out,” Hammond said. “He’s taught me everything. Coach (Todd) Quick is great. They’ve given me everything I need.”
While one of the ultimate goals would be to earn a collegiate opportunity, one of the biggest steps will be the Panthers’ success on the football field.
“This isn’t just me and it’s not just Sean,” Hammond said during a break at the workout with Salisbury. “The receivers are out here working on the chemistry just to keep getting better. This is about winning on Friday nights.”
