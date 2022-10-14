“In fourteen hundred ninety-two, Columbus sailed the ocean blue ... ”
I don’t remember the rest of the lyrics to the little song. Honestly, I can’t tell you why I remember singing it at all. My classmates and I had to stand up and belt it out way back in the first or second grade.
Cool tune. Beat’s a little weak, but we kids made it work.
Yeah, we sang Columbus’ praises. I don’t recall all the words — just the ones pumping him up as real hero — so maybe I missed the part about how he and his crew “discovered” the wrong continent. He called the natives “Indians” because he thought he’d landed in India. He then (according to historians) enslaved a peaceful group of indigenous inhabitants and managed to spread tons of diseases worldwide.
For all that, he got his own holiday? I once left a bangin’ party and ended up in the wrong house in the wrong town. Ain’t nobody ever named a whole day after me.
I didn’t learn the real stuff about Columbus in school. I learned it way later — along with a lot of other facts my schoolbooks somehow omitted.
For example, I heard all about George Washington chopping down a cherry tree and having his praises sung because he “could not tell a lie” — even though the story itself was a lie. I learned about Thomas Jefferson serving as the primary author of the Declaration of Independence and I read of the others responsible for helping launch our great nation.
I never once heard of any of those men owning slaves — at least not until I found something other than a history text book.
Speaking of slavery, all I heard about it as a kid was that it happened and was a reason for America’s Civil War. I never read a single detail regarding slave life; heck, I can still remember seeing a movie with a happy-looking slave running around singing “Zippity Doo Dah” as if he were one lucky dude.
I learned about the wealthy white folks credited for “building” the South, but nothing of the people who were actually doing the work.
I watched lots of movies as a kid, especially westerns. Something about those cowboys running around saving the day was just thrilling to see.
I wouldn’t get until later that they were fighting Columbus’ “Indians.” Oh, and the terminology? The movies called the white folks “settlers” and the indigenous people “savages.”
I guess we wouldn’t have been as comfortable with “invaders” vs. “residents.”
I love this country. I love its history — even though so much of it is steeped in genocide, greed and so many other human failings. It’s my home, and it has had — and still has — its moments of greatness.
Our country also has had its share of not-so-greatness. So why weren’t we taught such things when we were younger? Better yet, why aren’t today’s kids learning real history instead of those ancient myths?
If there’s any point in teaching history in schools, isn’t it to guide us in the present? Maybe show us what our forefathers did back then along with what we should or shouldn’t be doing here in the 21st century? Perhaps heed the mantra, “Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it”?
I fail to understand how adding truth to the books is a bad thing. Yes, some of our ancestors weren’t the heroes we’d have liked them to be. The myths absolutely sound a whole lot better than the cold, hard truth. It’s more fun to sing about a man sailing the ocean blue than it is to sing about a man (the same guy) getting lost and trying to wipe out entire tribes of indigenous people.
Learning truth in history may not be much different from how we may have learned things about our parents. (And how our own kids learned about us.) The older we got, the more of our parents’ faults we discovered. Did it change our overall feelings for them? Not always. Most of us kept right on loving them, maybe even a little more once we discovered they weren’t perfect. From my parents, I learned both what I should and shouldn’t do in my own life.
I think we can handle the truth. Really. I think kids can handle truth, as well, and we can dispense it without having to give kids the graphic versions until they’re old enough to comprehend it.
History is fascinating. History is educational. History is instrumental in guiding our futures.
History ain’t, however, always pretty.
That’s OK.
I’d much rather have some ugly truths to go with some of those pretty tall tales.
It’s the only way I’m going to learn anything.
