Man, did our 2021 high school graduates ever learn some stuff this past year.
I’m not even talking about the numerous subjects they studied. I’m talking about how a global pandemic taught those youngsters all about ducking and weaving — skills any boxer will say are necessary for survival. It’s as if those students spent as much time in a boxing ring as they did a classroom, what with all the challenges thrown their way just trying to finish high school. Their continued efforts were their counterpunches, and they landed plenty.
What a testament to all those educators and administrators who took every single body shot these past 12 months threw at them and still managed to give those seniors a special year. Those adults had to do plenty of ducking and weaving as well.
Knowing all this, my chance to cover Huntington High School’s ceremony last Friday was a special treat.
For one thing, it was pretty cool to watch and visit with young people I’ve covered over the past four years, whether it was for sports or other activities. While getting to witness their growth is awesome to behold, it does tend to leave us older folks feeling even older. How many times can we ask, “Where did the time go?” before it becomes cliché?
The other part making it such a great event was the way Huntington performed the ceremony. There was a slide show above the stage with photos featuring the graduates as babies and in caps and gowns. I’m a parent, so the stark contrast between then and now wasn’t lost on me. Where did the time go, indeed.
The school also went a little beyond the traditional reading of names. They added little tidbits, including a part in which the graduate expressed his or her greatest achievement in high school. Some were poignant tributes, while others were pretty danged funny: “Just making it to graduation.” “Not getting caught for four whole years.” Plenty of other quips worthy of one-liner status.
I loved seeing the pride beaming from every face. At their age, those 12 years of school — 13 if they’re as bad at math as I was — seemed like a quick blink. Listening to them regale the audience with tales from way back in elementary or middle school was a reminder of just how fast their time has flown.
One of my favorite parts was how the nomenclator shared each student’s future plans. There were those who are heading off to college, some moving straight into the work force and other bound for military service.
I didn’t know all those students, but I was proud of each and every one of them.
And because I’m an old dude, I feel compelled to share a little advice. It’s what old dudes do. We see all that potential striding across a stage — leaving one way of life for another — and we can’t help but want to offer at least a little guidance.
I guess my first order of business would be to congratulate those with plans already in place. Kudos to you. You’ve thought about your future, and you have a great idea of where you want to go and how you want to get there. I hope everything goes exactly the way you want it to go.
It probably won’t.
There we go. You had to know it was coming. Old-man negativity. I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade, but if life has taught me anything, it’s how to duck and weave when adversity throws its punches. Young folks, I highly suggest spending a few minutes talking to some of your elders. Ask them how many of them are still doing exactly what they said they were going to do at the time of their high school graduations.
My bet is not very many.
And to those new grads who aren’t quite sure what’s going to come next, let me tell you, I can relate. Walking off the stage as my 18-year-old self left me less with a sense of accomplishment and more of a sense of “Now what?” I honestly had very little idea of what came next. Yes, I knew I’d be working for a living. But where? And was my first real job going to be my lifelong career?
Nope. It wasn’t. It probably won’t be for you, either. You’ll likely take jobs just to ensure an income, but within a very short time you’ll realize the job isn’t the forever “you.” You’ll step in a different direction and switch jobs, and maybe you’ll realize you need a more education to get where you want to be.
Don’t worry about it. Just keep ducking and weaving.
You did it, guys and gals. You graduated high school. If I could reach you from here, I’d high five you myself. You deserve to feel proud of yourselves.
Just try to remember — please — this won’t be your last challenge.
You’re going to need the same ducking and weaving skills you used getting across the stage to get through life. I’m not worried about you, because you’ve already shown you can handle it like heavyweight champs.
Congratulations, Class of 2021, and good luck.
