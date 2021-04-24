An article in last week’s Lufkin Daily News stated I had served 12 years as mayor of the city of Lufkin. That was my desire, but others decided that nine years was long enough and rather than divide this great city I withdrew my name from the ballot. Therefore this is my last opportunity to communicate with you.
I have cherished these past nine years and have some fabulous memories and some wishes for a do-over or two.
Paul Parker was the most seasoned and professional city manager I have ever been associated with and I learned a lot about city government and treatment of employees while working with him. Paul wisely retired after a successful lung transplant and is doing well today because he has Sue for a wife and lots of prayerful people who love and admire him.
Keith Wright was chosen to replace Paul with a divided council vote and there were contentious moments during his six years of management of our city. Keith was full of city knowledge and history and he did a good job. He was just not the choice of three council members and those feelings never quite got resolved before he chose to retire.
Bruce Green was unanimously chosen to be the acting city manager and then the approved city manager last October 2020. Bruce has guided this city through some challenges including budgets, COVID-19, and all the ingredients that accompany budgets and a widespread community disease.
This city has been blessed to be an attraction to several prosperous industrial leaders who have chosen to call Lufkin their home and business headquarters. Holmes Smokehouse (thanks, Rodney Roth); expansion of Atkinson Candy (thanks, Eric Atkinson); expansion of Lockheed Martin (thanks, Andrew Pittman); expansion of American E-Chem (thanks, Bernard Hylands); a brand new sawmill (thanks, Dee, Trey and partners); and a brand new plant from Wisconsin, Twin Disc (thanks, Tim Stacy); Sterling out of Illinois (thanks, Carter Sterling); and Overseas Hardwood Company (T. Lee Robinson Jr. and our own Rocky Thigpen).
These plants and businesses have breathed new life into Lufkin/Angelina County and added more than 700 good jobs to our workforce. All of this was done with team work and pride of community and not by any one individual.
The Thundering Thirteen drew attention to Lufkin, and those young men are now in high school making Lufkin baseball look good and successful.
The biggest disappointment for me was the purchase of our Lufkin Industries by General Electric and placing our community into a deep hole with more than 1,000 displaced employees.
There are now about 300 employees with this former company and they are recreating LUFKIN with new pride and new community spirit. Let’s pray that the price of oil continues to strengthen and our whole economy continues to brighten.
It has been my privilege to serve as your mayor, and I tried my best to represent every one of you for these last nine years.
I have returned every phone call and responded to every request you have asked me to respond to because that is the way I was trained in corporate America.
My prayer is that my replacement will continue to treat you in this same way and Lufkin will continue to grow and prosper in harmony.
God bless and thank you for giving me a chance to serve.
I had a nice time.
