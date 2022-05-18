featured Lufkin police arrest two accused of deadly conduct By JESS HUFF/The Lufkin Daily News Jess Huff Author email May 18, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HAYGOOD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lufkin Police arrested two men believed to be associated with the “Jaccboyworld” gang in Lufkin on multiple felony charges, according to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.D’Corian Haywood and Azccheauas Albro, both 20, were arrested on multiple warrants and “on view” charges.Haywood had warrants for two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon in a vehicle while engaging in organized criminal activity, bail jumping and deadly conduct.Haywood has been accused of deadly conduct following a report of shots fired on Southwood Drive in August 2021.Albro was in possession of a pistol, leading to the unlawful carrying of a weapon, Pebsworth said. He also had a felony warrant for deadly conduct.The two were taken into custody around 9 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop near the On the Road convenience store on South Chestnut Street, she said.Albro was identified after police took Haywood into custody and placed under arrest. Jess Huff's email address is jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jess Huff Author email Follow Jess Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThree Nacogdoches men plead guilty to Lufkin murder5/14/22 Restaurant inspectionsMan indicted on charge of sexual assault of childWoman arrested, then released after being charged in Diboll shootingOne woman dead, one man hospitalized following fire on Ray Fisher RoadGrand jury indicts man for events during alleged crime spree in NovemberLufkin completes sweep of North Forney FalconsGrand jury indicts man accused of aggravated sexual assault of a childCity condemns several dilapidated buildingsNacogdoches rapper's death spurs high-tech probe Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
