Lufkin Police arrested two men believed to be associated with the “Jaccboyworld” gang in Lufkin on multiple felony charges, according to Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

D’Corian Haywood and Azccheauas Albro, both 20, were arrested on multiple warrants and “on view” charges.

Haywood had warrants for two counts of evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon in a vehicle while engaging in organized criminal activity, bail jumping and deadly conduct.

Haywood has been accused of deadly conduct following a report of shots fired on Southwood Drive in August 2021.

Albro was in possession of a pistol, leading to the unlawful carrying of a weapon, Pebsworth said. He also had a felony warrant for deadly conduct.

The two were taken into custody around 9 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop near the On the Road convenience store on South Chestnut Street, she said.

Albro was identified after police took Haywood into custody and placed under arrest.

