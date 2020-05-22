I’m ashamed to admit I nearly forgot all about Memorial Day.
Yeah. A day of remembrance, and I almost didn’t remember it.
I blame the pandemic. I’ve been working from home for what feels like forever. During a normal work week, who among us doesn’t look forward to a weekday holiday? Plant one of ’em on a Monday, and we’re already looking forward to a short next week. In normal times, I’d have been hearing reminders about it in some way. Someone at work would mention it or ask if I had plans. I’d be looking for a dead animal to grill and a beverage to chill.
There’s the other reason I should feel ashamed. Thinking of the day off instead of the reason for it.
I’m usually very mindful of the real meaning behind Memorial Day. Lord knows I’ve attended enough military funerals to keep its significance at the forefront of my feeble brain.
In addition, over this past couple of months I’ve had more than my usual amount of time for reading. I’m a military history buff, and I’ve managed to work my way through volumes of materials featuring some first-hand accounts from every war in our country’s history, from the Revolutionary War all the way up to the present. I found a series from author Matthew Rozell titled “The Things Our Fathers Saw.” I devoured every book. Rozell is a teacher from a small town in New York, and he’d learned at a young age about the sacrifices some of his hometown neighbors were making during WWII. He shares incredible stories both heroic and heartbreaking.
I served in the military, but reading what those men and women endured left me wondering if I could possibly measure up had I been called to do what they did.
There’s also a quote from one of Rozell’s books that jumped right out and slapped me:
“Dying for freedom isn’t the worst thing that can happen. Being forgotten is.” Those words came from Georgia Carter Krell, a mother who’d lost her 19-year-old son Bruce to the war in Vietnam.
Forgotten.
As in, forgetting about Memorial Day and its real meaning. I still remember the words from poet John Maxwell Edmonds used as an epitaph on a battle memorial: “When you go home, tell them of us and say/For your tomorrow, we gave our today.”
I remember the words, but I still nearly forgot about the day.
Added to my disappointment in myself is everything we’re seeing during this quarantine stuff. After reading about real soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines sacrificing their health and lives for real causes, I can’t seem to work up much empathy for anyone whining about not getting to play golf, or get a haircut or get nails done. Here are some actual signs seen outside one big protest: “Let My People GO-LF”, “Massage is Essential” and “Let Us Get Our Teeth Cleaned.”
Just ... wow.
Those are considered big sacrifices now?
Of course, there are the outcries regarding one’s loss of “freedom.” I’ll go out on a limb here and guess the men and women dying in war had a different definition of “freedom” in mind. I seriously doubt they would have considered a stay-home order during a world health crisis a loss of freedom. Of all the orders they received while on their way to die, I’m betting a “stay home” order would have been welcomed.
I pray none of those brave people died just so I can play golf or get a haircut.
I don’t want to be someone who forgets sacrifices. I certainly don’t want to be one forced to wonder if I was worth any of it. During my readings, I found more poignant words, these from Eleanor Roosevelt, to keep me thinking:
“Dear Lord, lest I continue in my complacent ways, help me to remember that somewhere someone died for me today. And if there be war, help me to remember to ask, ‘Am I worth dying for?’”
Am I worth it? I want to be. I try to be. The truth is, I don’t get to decide whether I am or not. The ghosts of the fallen are my only judges.
All I can do is my best to deserve their precious gifts.
I can start by remembering Memorial Day and why we should honor it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.