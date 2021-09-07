Students at Anderson Elementary School are safe after the school’s hot water heater caught fire Tuesday morning, Lufkin ISD spokeswoman Sheila Adams said.
The hot water heater is adjacent to the cafeteria, principal Cindy Nerren said. The cafeteria staff headed in that direction, she said, and saw smoke coming from the heater.
“At that time, we evacuated our building, got all of our children out, and called 911,” she said.
The Lufkin Fire Department responded to the scene about 10:30 a.m., and put out the fire. The whole process was quick and efficient, Nerren said.
The school will have the hot water heater replaced by the end of the day, Nerren said. By 11 a.m, the children had returned to the building and lunch was being served.
“We’re up and functioning; ready to go,” she said.
The students are well-prepared for emergencies like this, as the school does fire and evacuation drills on a monthly basis, Nerren said.
Lufkin ISD has guidelines for the campus, as well as the district, as far as how to evacuate, so the staff takes no chances, she said. They check and double-check to make sure everyone is out and safe.
“I think the children did a great job, all things considered; it’s early in the school year, so we’ve not had an extensive amount of practice, but I think it’s just an example of why preparedness is important,” she said.
