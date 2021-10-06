“Coffee & Comradery” is at the VFW Post No. 1836 on Ford Chapel Road from 8 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday for veterans, their families and caregivers. It started Aug. 2 at the post and is still ongoing, but we are not seeing the numbers we did at the VA Clinic. We feel sure it’s the transportation issue, with which we still need help.
We would love to offer more than coffee and doughnuts, but more veterans and first responders need to begin attending.
Both organizations worked hard to present a Patriots Day Ceremony in memory of 9/11 and again on 9/17 to deliver the annual POW/MIA ceremony. Both were very touching and well worth the time.
It was such a shame that so many people in Lufkin felt football, Forest Festival and other events were more important than taking 30 minutes to honor those who gave them the freedom to choose when and where they go.
The VFW No. 1836 Carnival was Sept. 30 to Oct. 3. Beautiful silk military ties, challenges and yard signs were available to help with this year’s Wreaths Across America. We also had wooden bracelets with all the branches of the military and copies of The Lufkin Daily News form for the Veterans Day Special Edition.
This month we would like to focus on the American Legion Auxiliary Children & Youth program, which may not be known by many. It involves our Youth Hero Award and our Good Deed Award. Both are given to youths under the age of 18 who show a heroic act or a good deed in the community.
Recently on July 30, we were honored to present the Youth Hero Award to Bella Meaux, who was responsible for helping save the lives of her neighbors when their home burned. We saw this reported in The Lufkin Daily News.
We are waiting to receive another award from national for a young man, 6 years old, who raised $300 for the animal shelter.
This award will be presented as soon as it arrives.
If you see or hear that one of our community’s youths has performed an act of heroism or a good deed that benefits the community, please let us know.
Upcoming on Nov. 6 is the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Huntington. Line up at 9 a.m. Parade begins at 10 a.m. This is the 20th anniversary. Since 2001, we have been showing our respect for veterans. For more information or an entry form, call Pam Hooten 635-3306 or Marilyn Davis 414-1733.
Dec. 18 is National Wreaths Across America Day. The ceremony will be at 11 a.m. sharp at Garden of Memories, followed by laying of the wreaths.
If you weren’t able to stop by our booth at the VFW Carnival and would like to sponsor a wreath or purchase a military tie, please let us know.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Or you can attend one of our regular monthly meetings held on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5 p.m. and the Post meets at 6 p.m.
If 5 p.m. is too early, please let us know if that is the only reason you are not joining us. We used to meet at 5:30 p.m., but most members said they did not have a problem with meeting earlier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.