FORT WORTH — The SFA men’s basketball team has been selected as one of six teams set to compete in the first Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 11.
The one-day event will feature a tripleheader of games, featuring Mississippi State vs. Colorado State, North Texas vs. UMass, and SFA vs. Liberty. Game times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.
“We are very excited and grateful to participate again with the Basketball Hall of Fame events,” said SFA men’s basketball head coach Kyle Keller.
“Playing at a neutral site in Fort Worth will give our Metroplex alumni who don’t always get a chance to watch us play in the Sawmill an opportunity to easily support the ’Jacks against one of the best programs in college basketball. Coach Ritchie McKay again has done a wonderful job since his return to Liberty University, winning three straight conference championships. It is a game I know our players will be very excited about competing in.”
Kensmil, Hawkins honored — Two members of the SFA men’s basketball program were named to the 2020-21 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court this week, per a national release from the organization.
In addition, the program was also recognized with the Team Academic Excellence award for their efforts in the classroom, marking a banner year for academics within the Lumberjack basketball program.
Gavin Kensmil and Nigel Hawkins both received recognition on the Honors Court, which consists of juniors or seniors that posted a 3.2 or higher GPA and have spent at least one year at their NCAA Division I, II or III institutions.
Hawkins is a junior and general business major, while Kensmil is a senior majoring in kinesiology.
To earn a Team Academic Excellence Award, the ’Jacks met the criteria of an overall 3.0 cumulative grade point average or better for the 2020-21 season.
