The East Texas Food Bank is offering another Lufkin Produce Distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the George H. Henderson Jr. Exposition Center.
This event does not require any eligibility paperwork, a press release by the food bank stated. The event will be drive-thru only and will not accept walk-ups.
The food bank will accommodate households that carpool together. And, participants can pick up items for another household if that person provides a note from a member of the household in question, the release stated.
The food bank also clarified that those who need assistance are not limited to the mass food distributions that the organization has set up over the last year in response to the pandemic. Their website — EastTexasFoodBank.org — has an option to “find food” from across a network of more than 200 partners with resources to help those in need.
The food bank covers 26 East Texas communities with partners in food pantries, soup kitchens and other feeding programs. If someone can’t make a single distribution day, there are other options.
Three distributions across the region are planned for February. They will be on: Feb. 5 in Tyler; Feb. 12 in Longview; and Feb. 23 in Lufkin at the expo center from 10 a.m. to noon.
