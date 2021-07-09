Let’s make one thing perfectly clear. At no time in my life have I ever wanted a cat. On not a single day of my existence have I ever awakened thinking, “Boy, I sure wish I had a cat.”
I’m a dog dude. Always have been. The bigger, hairier and slobberier, the better. As a big, hairy, slobbery dude myself, I’ve always been able to relate. I’ve formed instant bonds with strange dogs, and I’ve lived most of my life with at least one dog in it.
Cats? Nah, man. They’re too uppity. Too finicky. Too ... weird. With felines, I’ve maintained a simple rule: You stay out of my face, and I’ll stay out of yours.
My approach served me well — right up until I had daughters. Guys, if you have a daughter, your odds of ending up with a cat increase exponentially. I don’t make the rules. Some little girls just love cats. My own daughters managed to jam a few cats into my life along the way, but as long as the animal kept its distance, I was fine.
Then I met my wife almost 15 years ago. My newly acquired daughter Aimee had a cat she’d gotten from her then-boyfriend Carter when she was 14. Susie and I began our married life together, and I somehow inherited a cat. When Aimee went off to college, the cat stayed home. Yeah, I was thrilled. I counted the days until Aimee graduated so she could take back her cat. I’d do my best to take care of her pet — I’d never abuse any animal — as long as it kept its distance.
I had nothing against Avery (the cat). I gave her the same speech I’d used all my life: You stay on your side of the house, I’ll stay in mine, and we’ll get along just fine.
Do you know that cats don’t listen? I don’t know why anyone ever bothers naming a cat. They ain’t gonna come when you call ’em.
For reasons known only to Avery, I became one of her favorite humans. In fact, after a short time, I was the No. 1 human on her list. Within a few short months, the cat was climbing all over me at all hours of the day. If I was on the couch, she wanted to sit next to me. If I was in bed, she wanted to sleep on top of me (and knock over my water glass on the nightstand every chance she got). I’d wake up in the middle of the night with a cat’s head jammed inside my mouth. I’d wake up with a cat’s elbow on my throat. I swore she was trying to murder me in my sleep.
Anywhere I walked, the cat followed — or led, getting right under my feet every step. I can’t count how many times I stepped on a tail and had to listen to that ungodly yowl only cats can emit.
My wife told me Avery was hurting me.
“Dang right she’s hurting me,” I retorted. “I’ve nearly broken my neck tripping over her.”
Not “hurting,” Susie told me. “Herding.” Steering me where she wanted me to go. Usually to a food bowl, even though I really just wanted to go pee.
Admittedly, it became a source of pride seeing how the cat preferred me above anyone else, even if I didn’t understand it one bit. We have plenty of cat lovers in our little family. Why didn’t the beast gravitate toward them and leave me alone?
The situation confounded me so much I even did some research. Yeah, I spent a small portion of my life trying to understand a cat.
Know what I learned? When cat lovers see a cat (any cat), they want to hold or pet it. They run right up to it. Some cats like it, but Avery the Snob didn’t. She ignored those cat advances. My research told me that cats who aren’t receptive to attention tend to prefer the people who ignore them.
Yup. That would be me. By ignoring Avery, I fell right into her trap.
Aimee graduated, but after seeing the bond the cat and I had formed, she said she didn’t feel right taking Avery away from me.
Wait. What?
For the next 14 years, I had a permanent cat attachment I never wanted. Fourteen years of having my drink glasses knocked over, of having a cat strut across my keyboard while I was writing, of having an animal pawing at me for attention while I was trying to ignore it.
The cat was a royal pain in my butt. No one could tell me she didn’t know what she was doing. She knew I wasn’t going to let Aimee down, so Avery found ways to torment me knowing I wouldn’t do anything about it but cuss.
Somehow, I allowed myself to get attached to the one animal I’d tried to avoid my entire life. Yeah, I started loving a cat. I still don’t know how it happened.
In the last couple of years, Avery mellowed considerably. She started hanging out with everyone in the family, and not just me. She was getting old, so maybe she was doing what my daughter Jaime calls “cramming for finals.” Maybe Avery knew it was almost time for her to go.
On Monday night, while my wife was out of town, I worked late again on my couch. The cat sat jammed up against me, performing her usual pawing at me for attention. (She’s how I learned to type with one hand while petting her with the other.) When I got ready for bed, Avery sat on the floor waiting for me to pick her up. She hasn’t been able to make the jump in a while, so I scooped her up to let her sleep with me. Lucky me, right?
When I got up Tuesday morning, I found her lying on the floor next to the bed. She’d just gone to her permanent sleep right there. She didn’t even knock anything over on her way out.
I’m not sure why my eyes got all dusty. I don’t like cats.
I guess Avery didn’t care. All I know is the cat loved me like crazy, and anyone who experiences an animal’s love is a lucky person indeed. I spent enough of my life as a not-so-lovable person, so for a cat to attach itself to me in such a way is pretty danged special. I don’t think any other animal is ever going to love me like that cat did.
We’re having Avery cremated as per Aimee’s wishes. The cat will have her own little urn, and it’s probably going to sit on a bookshelf in my office at home.
I have no doubt Avery will find a way to knock herself off the shelf every single chance she gets.
I’ll probably gripe about it, but I’m pretty sure the cat won’t care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.