Our teachers are true heroes. They rose to the occasion when we had to close campuses because of COVID-19 and went to online teaching and/or packet learning. They reached out to their students and did a great job adapting to change. We usually have a banquet to recognize our teachers of the year, but unfortunately, we were not able to this year. I wanted to acknowledge those teachers who were selected by their peers as the top teacher on their campus. Congratulations to the following:
Ace: Lidge Proutt; Anderson Elementary: Lauren Roberts; Brandon Elementary: Donna Martin; Brookhollow Elementary: Ana “Elise” Lillard; Burley Primary: Anna Hidrogo; Coston Elementary: Jamie Murphy; Dunbar Primary: Angela Duncan; Garrett Primary: Christine Heaton; Hackney Primary: Martha Trejo; Herty Primary: Angela Fuller; Kurth Primary: Courtney Dempsey; Lufkin High School: Abby McCarty; Lufkin Middle School: Dyson Nickle; Slack Elementary: Elli Williams; Trout Primary: Megan Sullivan.
From these top teachers, two were selected to represent the district on the regional level. Jamie Murphy was selected as the Elementary/Primary Teacher of the Year and Dyson Nickle, the Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Jamie Murphy is a Special Education teacher who has taught for seven years. She has spent most of her teaching career at Coston Elementary as a Resource Special Education Teacher. Jamie originally worked as a paraprofessional in Special Education Classrooms where she fell in love with helping special needs students. She is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education.
A project dear to Jamie’s heart was Sensory Santa, which gave special needs students the opportunity to meet Santa. Special needs students can become overwhelmed when visiting Santa at the mall due to all of the sounds and lights. Collaborating with Herty Primary’s PTK, Badders Law Firm and Brookshire Brothers, Ms. Murphy helped set up a night of calm environment for Herty and Coston students to enjoy interacting with Santa without environmental stressors. Jamie plans to collaborate with community partners again this year to provide the Sensory Santa experience. Jamie has a son, Jacob Bosquez, who plans to become a Special Education teacher. Jamie’s daughter, Claire Solly, is currently a seventh grade student.
Dyson Nickle was selected as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. He received his Bachelors of Applied Arts and Sciences degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. He taught at Kennard High School, St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School and Pineywoods Community Academy before returning to SFASU, where he completed his Master of Arts of History. He was employed by SFASU as an academic adviser for 11 years. He decided to go back to teaching and was hired at Lufkin Middle School as a seventh grade Texas History teacher. He has shared his love of history as a teacher, field trip organizer and sponsor for both UIL Social Studies and Model UN. He put together a living history event in Groveton, where he brought together living historians from as far away as Illinois to put on an event that has allowed students to interact with personas from the 1860s. Close to 500 seventh grade students attend this event, making it one of the largest field trips organized within the district. Mr. Nickle is married to Lena Nickle and they have three children who are all Lufkin High School alumni.
Please join me in celebrating all of our teachers, congratulating our Campus Teachers of the Year and Regional Teachers of the Year, and thanking them all for their decision to “Choose Lufkin!”
