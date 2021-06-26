From state champion to regional runner-up, Seth Hillis has put together quite the resume when it comes to gymnastics competitions.
The 16-year-old from Garrison picked up the sport at the age of six and has been racking up medals for the past several years. He only seems to be getting better.
Possibly his best showing in his career came recently when he competed at the Level JD1 regional competition in Lubbock.
He finished in first place in the pommel horse and vault, second in the parallel bars, fifth in the floor, seventh in the high bar and ninth in rings.
That combination was enough to land him in second place all-around out of 28 athletes from six different states, including Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.
“There are a couple of weeks between state and regionals and it’s really nerve wracking,” Hillis said. “I’m in it to win it but not rudely. There are nine people that place at regionals, and it felt like I was standing up there with my friends and family.”
Tall Timbers Gymnastics head coach and owner Ashleigh Benton said the work he has put in made his success possible.
“Seth puts in a lot of time here at the gym practicing,” Benton said. “He wanted to finish first at regionals, but he missed it by six-tenths of a point.”
While it was another step in a remarkable gymnastics career, it certainly wasn’t the first time he’s performed well at major events. In March, Hillis won the state championship at the Level JD1 competition.
He took first place in the pommel horse, vault and parallel bars, second in the floor and high bar and 10th in rings. That showing automatically qualified him for regionals.
“You get there, and you just have to keep going and pushing through,” Hillis said. “You’re standing on the stage and you have a feeling of accomplishment. But after that, there’s more work to do.”
Hillis also won state at the Level 6-10 State Championships as a sixth-grader in 2017 where he qualified for regionals in Kansas City.
“Finishing first at state was a huge accomplishment,” Benton said. “He puts a lot of time here at the gym practicing. Besides that, he’s in band, and he does a lot of things with his church. He’s very well rounded in that aspect. I feel that sometimes as our kids get older, we tend to lose them because they want more of a social life or to be involved in their own school sports. He’s still involved with a lot of things, but for him to continue putting in the time gymnastics requires is pretty special.”
Hillis was also named an Academic All-American at regionals.
Other members of the Tall Timbers boys and girls gymnastics teams have also fared well at state events while still working out at the gym during the week.
“A lot of these athletes, I’ve watched grow up from children to young men and women,” Benton said. “Watching them mature and the dedication and hard work for something they have a passion for is why I do what I do.”
