The Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry is free to access by anyone online. There, mugshots of those registered, their address, threat level and charges are among the information that can be gathered. Those outside of city limits have the nearest city included in their address.
Additionally, DPS has an interactive map that pinpoints approximately where those on the registry are located, according to the listed address.
The following list includes those who were on the registry as of Oct. 21, listed in alphabetical order by last name. Also included is each individual’s age, location, charge and registration end date, if applicable.
Those who wish to view the registry or to search for nearby offenders may visit the DPS Sex Offender Registry website at records.Highwaydps.state.Highway.us/SexOffenderRegistry/Search.
■ Roosevelt Tracy Adams Jr., 64, 1111 Mitchell Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Eugene William Adams, 47, 1278 FM 326, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Craig Winnel Agent, 62, 1802 Kurth Drive, Lufkin, incest, lifetime
■ Michael Albert, 28, 1146 California Blvd. Apt. 1/2, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Russell Lee Alfred, 62, 701 Ponderosa Drive, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Eric Clark Allen, 35, 106 Herty St., Lufkin, possession with intent to promote child pornography, lifetime
■ James Kenneth Allen, 60, 729 FM 2801, Huntington, sexual battery, lifetime
■ Nathaniel Troy Allen, 28, 388 Earnest Landrum Road, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Preston Lane Allen, 53, 233 Self Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Richard Brent Allred, 56, 241 McGuire Road, Lufkin, online solicitation of a minor — sexual conduct, Aug. 3, 2032
■ Billy Wayne Alvis, 41, incarcerated, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Billy Ray Anthony, 43, 10 years probation, 223 Cicero Hill Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Charlie Alexander Armstrong, 39, 187 Arkansas Ave., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jeremy Wayne Arnold, 41, 2404 E. Denman Ave. Lot 14, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Bobby Wayne Auritt, 69, 1486 FM 2108, Diboll, sexual battery, lifetime
■ Jonathan G. Bagley Jr., 48, 302 Jack St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, June 15, 2023
■ Toby Lynn Barnett, 47, 1971 FM 3258, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ William Joseph Bass, 64, 130 Flowers Path, Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Jerrell Dean Bean, 63, 1506 Houston St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Timothy Van Beckham, 64, 360 Carol Drive, Pollok, forcible rape, lifetime
■ Freddie Bell, 53, absconded, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Aaron Galloway Bergeron, 37, 317 Jack St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Sedrick L. Blanchard, 54, 1503 Cain St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Edward Lee Booten, 72, 712 Hoo Hoo Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Wayne Franklin Bowdion, 52, 269 Oak Crest St., Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Corey Michael Wayne Boyd, 28, incarcerated, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Oct. 14, 2022
■ James Alison Bradshaw Jr., 53, 2671 FM 843, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Megan Elise Broussard, 26, 213 S. Arizona St., Huntington, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Trishana Broussard, 48, 815 Williams St., Lufkin, three counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Canada Burnett, 42, 5413 FM 2109, Huntington, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Zackey Burns, 64, 503 E. Spruce St. Lot 1, Huntington, online solicitation of a minor — sexual conduct, June 19, 2029
■ Thomas Bush, 66, 110 Whippoorwill Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Terrell Corneilus Butler, 40, 310 Kurth Drive, Lufkin, online solicitation of a minor, Nov. 11, 2029
■ Amelia Elizabeth Callihan, 68, 119 Viking Cove Road, Huntington, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Billy Lynn Cantrell, 53, incarcerated, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Nick L. Carle, 55, 1725 Palmer Ivy Road, Huntington, attempt to commit burglary of habitation intending to commit other felony, April 5, 2069
■ John Carter, 49, incarcerated, attempt to commit possession of child pornography, Feb. 20, 2030
■ Martin Carter Jr., 36, 1012 Carter Drive, Zavalla, aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Ira Andrew Cartwright, 49, 279 Rivercrest Road, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Timothy Eugene Casper, 49, 601 Ferguson Road, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Guillermo Joel Castillo, 49, 402 S. Neil Pickett Drive, Diboll, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Dakota Luke Chambers, 28, 348 Brazil Road, Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Herman Glen Chambliss, 74, 1642 Walker Road, Huntington, burglary of a habitation intending another felony, lifetime
■ John W. Cheney, 78, 504 N. John Redditt Drive Room 612, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Sam Lucus Childress, 53, 2601 Jimmie St., Lufkin, production/direction/promotion of sexual performance of a child, lifetime
■ Ronnie Lee Clinton, 46, 271 Abert Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ John Wilson Coble, 57, 413 Abbott Drive, Huntington, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Michael Dwayne Cochran, 56, 690 Lone Star Road Lot 61, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Willie Coey, 73, 217 Calhoun Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Robert Jason Cole, 40, 201 Ferguson Road, Lufkin, statutory rape, lifetime
■ Donald Ray Coleman, 62, (relocation) registered with Diboll Police Department, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Stephen Henry Collins, 64, 522 Charlton St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ James Allen Conklin, 53, 1001 N. Main St., Huntington, rape/victim less than 14, lifetime
■ Johnny Ray Conner, 51, 501 Oscar Berry Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Alisha Arriola Corley, 51, 4951 state Highway 103, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Tommy Layne Courtney, 47, 506 Cotton Lane, Zavalla, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Buck Douglas Crawford, 42, incarcerated in Angelina County Jail, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jerry Wayne Crisp, 77, 923 Carroll Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Brandon Gerald Curtis, 43, 3690 Gilliland Creek Road, Huntington, attempt to commit sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual abuse, lifetime
■ Otis Daniels, 28, 1406 Tulane Drive Apt 40, Lufkin, burglary of habitation intending sex offense, lifetime
■ Michael Lee Dare, 45, 234 Silva Road, Diboll, two counts of child molestation, statutory sodomy, lifetime
■ William Ray Davidson, 43, 289 Karnes Road, Lufkin, five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Joshua Logan Dean, 32, 1416 Sue Drive, Lufkin, online solicitation of a minor, Feb. 20, 2037
■ Samuel Tyrone Deason, 59, 733 Clingman St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Ottis Joe Deaton Jr., 55, 859 Hubert Carroll Road, Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jeremy Rex Dempsey, 24, 401 Coach Redd Road, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Don Allen Dickerson, 85, 2019 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Eugene Kenneth Donaghue, 45, 106 Bartmess Drive, Lufkin, rape, lifetime
■ Ernest Lawrence Duckett, 63, 211 Jack St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, attempt to commit indecency with a child, lifetime
■ John Ray Durbin, 49, 501 Ferguson Road, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Antonio Duron, 53, 507 E. Bremond Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Steven Eason, 53, 304 Renfro Drive, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ James Howard Eastwood, 83, 1112 N. Timberland Drive, five counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Elroy Edwards Sr., 79, 142 Jerri St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Derek Wendell Everett, 34, 118 E. Jodie Ave. Apt. A, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Oct. 21, 2021
■ Jeremy Michael Evers, 45, 121 Kimberly Lane, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Lawerence Philiph Faircloth, 65, incarcerated Angelina County Jail, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Amandy Michelle Johnson Farek, 45, 564 Old Ewing Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Gerald Christian Farley, 48, 914 Jefferson Ave, Lufkin, two counts of burglary of habitation intending sex offense, lifetime
■ Gary Ray Ferguson, 42, 163 Carter Lane, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Byford L. Flurry, 74, 254 Camp Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Samuel Kekou Flynn, 47, incarcerated Angelina County Jail, indecency with a child by exposure, Feb. 3, 2028
■ Jason Robert Fougeron, 46, 2714 FM 1194 south, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Harvey Frazier, 23, transient, living in his car in the Lufkin Walmart parking lot, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Elliott Eugene Fredieu, 45, 221 Moody St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Nathan Ray Fridell, 52, 291 FM 1818, Diboll, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Ben Fuller Jr., 63, 1017 Glenn Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Michael Ray Gallier, 59, 4220 FM 841, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Christopher Paul Gaona, 32, 725 Booker St., Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Ira Lee Gardner Jr., 52, 434 S. Bynum St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Eddie Ray Garrett, 42, 502 S. Third St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Charles Garrett, 70, incarcerated Angelina County Jail, statutory rape of 17-year-old, lifetime
■ Devon Lee Gates, 31, 218 Leisure Lane, Huntington, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ David Lamar Glover, 69, 300 Stenson Road, Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Ronald Dean Goodwin, 41, 330 Parkside Drive, Zavalla, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Zachary Wayne Goshen, 51, 1215 Sayers St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Dick Wayne Gray, 85, 152 Stringer Road, Diboll, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Alfred Eugene Griffin, 61, 411 Montrose St. Apt. 6, Lufkin, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ John Griffin Jr., 52, 227 Charlie Hall Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, sexual abuse, lifetime
■ Jeremei Grimes, 35, 904 North Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Marcus Guevara Jr., 39, 1219 N. First St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Odus Ralph Haak, 66, 371 Choppin Road, Pollok, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Perry Jerome Haggerton, 62, 284 Dusty Lane, Diboll, sexual assault, lifetime
■ John Allen Hairston, 50, 856 Hubert Carroll Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Kenneth Ray Hale, 58, 851 Gibsonville Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Jamarcus Laray Hamilton, 40, 1908 Ford Chapel Road, Lufkin, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Elton Wayne Hancock, 70, 2313 N. Raguet St. Apt. B26, Lufkin, three counts of possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ James Michael Haney, 61, 804 U.S. Highway Highway 69 south, Huntington, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Veryn Vernard Harper, 72, 600 Stark St., Lufkin, continuous sexual abuse of child, lifetime
■ Stephen Lee Harris, 29, 519 Dixon St. Unit 1/2, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact, Jan. 6, 2030
■ Steven Shondell Harvey, 56, 3151 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Jerry Lynnwood Havard, 44, 531 Davidson Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ John Daniel Havard, 72, 117 W. Pecan St., Huntington, sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jessie Keith Hawley, 50, 286 Viking Cove Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jarred Welch Hayne, 37, 1342 Basham Road, Pollok, criminal sex conduct, lifetime
■ Timothy Joseph Headley, 30, 1430 Water Well Road, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Roger Dale Helton, 62, 1976 FM 842, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Nathan Paul Hendry, 41, 2664 FM 843, Lufkin, certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography, lifetime
■ Juan Pablo Hernandez, 32, 310 Settlers Trail, Burke, indecency with a child, May 23, 2027
■ Roberto Hernandez, 56, 803 Shady Pine St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Carl A. Herrington Jr., 40, 187 Ransom Brown Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Christopher Markus Herrington, 36, 1483 Mill Creek Road, Huntington, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Randy Keith Hester, 31, 404 Stone Drive, Lufkin, online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct, Jan. 29, 2030
■ James Corey Hines, 37, 142 Foy Drive, Lufkin, three counts of aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Dennis Mikel Hite, 68, 120 Allen St., Zavalla, aggravated sexual assault
■ Richard Glynn Holmes, 66, 279 Pin Oak St., Zavalla, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Oscar Wayne Hooks, 73, 134 Williams St., Zavalla, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Donnie Jamar Hubbard, 41, 729 Booker St., Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Joseph William Huffman, 40, 808 Taylor Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jessie Hutto, 61, 284 Warren Hughes Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Connie Wayne Hyde, 50, 8194 FM 2021, Pollok, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Jerimiah Taylor Jacks, 27, 186 Bailey Drive, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, April 1, 2022
■ Anthony Jackson, 34, 3508 U.S. Highway Highway 69 Apt. A, Lufkin, four counts of indecency with a child by exposure, lifetime
■ Clyde Wayne Jackson, 61, 835 Nelson Drive Apt. 835, Diboll, sexual assault of a child and sexual assault, lifetime
■ Daniel Gerrick Jackson, 50, 124 Boardwalk Place, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Del Gene Jackson Jr., 50, 202 Sybil St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Ervin Jefferson Jr., 58, 703 Ashford, Diboll, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Janna Michelle Johnson, 45, 1526 Fenley Flat Road, Pollok, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Lamont Louis Johnson, 41, 502 Bob St., Lufkin, misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile, lifetime
■ Richard Byron Johnson, 62, 1002 Palmer Ivy Road, Huntington, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Steven Earl Johnson, 46, 751 Willie Nerren Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Darrell Jones, 47, 7169 FM 2497, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Kenneth Ray Jones, 47, 3224 Freeman St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jimmy Farroll Kee, 60, 2342 Buttermilk Road, Diboll, indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Dan Eugene Keller, 80, 130 JR Childers Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Tommie Madison Kilgore, 50, 603 Devereaux St., Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Gloria Dawn Killough, 66, 3011 Ted Trout Drive Lot 35, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Sean Curren Kindred, 64, 809 Moore Ave., Lufkin, indecent assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Harvey Knight, 76, 4288 Ted Trout Drive Apt. Box 7, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Ashton Kuitunen, 28, 2505 Homer Alto Road, Lufkin, possession of child pornography
■ Danny Lynn Kurvin, 61, 151 Coach Redd Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Troy Glenn Lakey, 61, 373 Carol Drive, Pollok, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Marci Lynn Lane, 50, 612 Nash Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Christopher Scott Lee, 30, 14060 Highway 103, Pollok, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Marvin William Lee, 39, 197 Alton Allen, Pollok, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, March 7, 2026
■ Corlos W. Lewis, 63, 174 Terry St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James O’Neal Lewis, 63, 216 Hummingbird Lane, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Joseph Vernard Lewis, 63, 2313 N. Raguet St. Room F71, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Guy David Long Jr., 70, 358 FM 843, Lufkin, indecency with a child; aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Victoria Elizabeth Long, 43, 8190 FM 2021, Pollok, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Michael Lovejoy, 46, 216 Forest Park Blvd., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Floyd Calvin Lovelady, 53, 3723 Peavy Switch Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Anthony Carl Lowe, 28, 1113 N. Second St., Huntington, indecency with a child, March 29, 2017
■ Bobby Dale Lum, 49, 632 Oak Hill Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Steven Luna, 57, 512 Humason Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Broderick Glen Lynch, 59, 300 Scarborough St., Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ John Henry Madden, 78, 235 Gordon Way, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Erica Maddox, 47, 2220 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Andres Rodriguez Mares, 67, 238 Louis Lambert Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jacarlose Leroy Mark, 45, 1802 Wood Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault of a 15-year-old female, lifetime
■ Darren Martin, 55, 111 Meadowview St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ David Martinez, 73, 262 Dexter St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Edgar Castillo Martinez, 30, 317 Homer St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ San Juan Martinez, 41, 1099 FM 1194, Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Clarence Edward Matchett, 80, 170 Camp Road, Huntington, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ David Lee Mathews, 46, 535 Cox Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Nov. 4, 2028
■ Michael Orville May, 50, 149 Abert Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Charles Eugene Mays, 50, incarcerated, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Michael Mayshaw, 59, 1110 Phil Jackson Road, Lufkin, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Steven Wayne McCarta, 54, 2313 N. Raguet St. Apt. C34, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Ralph Donald McClain Jr., 58, 2406 E. Denman Ave. Lot 21, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Joe Daniel McClure, 74, 331 Deer Creek Road, Huntington, prohibited sexual conduct, lifetime
■ Jamie Neil McFarland, 33, 1688 Jack Nerren Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Rexie Roy McMullen Jr., 56, relocation unidentified, sexual performance of a child, lifetime
■ Bradley D. McGaughney, 47, 1102 Ponderosa Drive rear lot, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ George Elton McGee, 74, 4524 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Tommy Jason McMullen, 46, 195 Homer Cemetery Road, Lufkin, certain activities relating to material involving the sexual exploitation of minors/possession, lifetime
■ David A. Melton, 32, transient near the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Building, Lufkin, burglary of habitation intending sex offense, lifetime
■ Gregory Duan Miller, 38, 186 Fern St., Diboll, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jerry Allen Minor, 63, 907 Kurth Drive Apt. 32, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Kevin Mitchell, 37, 350 Live Oak Lane Trailer 195, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ David Clyde Mitchmore Jr., 59, 10365 U.S. Highway Highway 69, Pollok, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Adam Jose Molina, 43, 2044 FM 2108, Diboll, incest, attempt to commit sodomy, attempt to commit sex abuse, lifetime
■ Terry Joe Montes, 54, 707 Allendale Drive, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Adrian Eugene Moreland, 27, 394 Falcon Ave., sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jorge Moreno, 44, 1517 N. Temple Drive, Diboll, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Charles Edward Morrison, 68, 1605 Addie Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Johnny E. Moses, 70, 300 Neil Pickett Drive, Diboll, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Catherine Jayne Moutos, 59, 354 Sprucewood Drive, Lufkin, sexual conduct with a minor, lifetime
■ Carlos Enrique Moyeda, 30, 2396 U.S. Highway 69, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Timothy Lynn Moyers, 49, 1320 Edgewood Circle, Lufkin, criminal solicitation of a minor online, June 11, 2037
■ Keith William Mueller, 51, 807 S. Second St. Apt. 207, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Paul Edward Murphy Jr., 39, 905 Persimmon Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Kevin Montise Nabors, 35, 210 Southend Blvd., Lufkin, three counts indecency with a child sexual contact, two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, lifetime
■ Jerry Glenn Nash, 70, 5275 FM 2021, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping bi/sexual abuse, lifetime
■ Justine Delane Nash, 41, 503 Shoemaker Lane, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Kenneth Netherton, 35, 5853 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Sept. 27, 2026
■ Mitchell Dale Norman, 56, 249 Briarhill Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ John Westley Norred, 30, 7110 Highway 7, Pollok, burglary of a habitation intending other felony, lifetime
■ Rickey Joseph Oates, 56, 502 E. Spruce St., Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Mark Allen Oder, 31, 1011 Peachtree Road, Pollok, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Marion Earl Oldham Jr., 51, 351 Carol Drive, Pollok, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Antynine Triall Oliphant, 31, 815 N. Third St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Darren Dewayne Oliphant, 40, 121 Louie Cheatham Drive, Diboll, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jermaine Lamar Oliphant, 40, 808 Avenue A, Huntington, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Orlendo Fierlendo Outerbridge, 49, 320 E. Bremond Ave. Apt. 3, Lufkin, sexual battery; engaging in sexual activity with a minor, lifetime
■ Myles Jordan Owens, 19, 306 Susie St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Anthony Paul Pace, 29, 243 Carpenter St., Zavalla, sexual assault of a child
■ Grady Mickeal Parker, 66, 927 Hubert Carrell Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Tommie Dwayne Parker Jr., 45, incarcerated, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Judge Parks Jr., 57, 303 Scarborough St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Richard Alexander Parrott, 46, 315 Hopkins St., Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault, possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of children, lifetime
■ David Parrozzo, 46, 317 Popher Creek Road, Zavalla, certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography/knowingly possess or knowingly access with intent to view; possession with intention to promote child pornography, lifetime
■ Karl Dwain Pate, 65, 131 McKindree Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Cassie Odell Pfeiffer, 46, 1500 S. Hendrix Ave. Apt. F1, Diboll, sexual assault of a child; indecency with a child; possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Robert Andrew Philp, 50, 1390 N. Hendrix, Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jimmy Wayne Pinner, 69, 1082 Shop Branch Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jerry Dewayne Poe, 57, 6615 FM 843, Pollok, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Cory Dwayne Pool, 35, 610 N. First Apt. 1, Diboll, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Nov. 3, 2023
■ Arnold Earl Porter, 62, 2406 E. Denman Ave. Lot 22, Lufkin, indecency with a child; aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Brian Hardy Powell, 48, 2467 Mockingbird, Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Robert Eugene Powell, 49, 319 Popher Creek Road, Zavalla, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ James Terrel Price, 28, 371 Mt. Carmel Road Lot 13, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Terry William Priest, 56, 300 Jeanne Ave., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Willie Norman Purvis, 59, 607 North Ave., Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact
■ Robert Wayne Ramirez, 54, 849 Highway 147, Zavalla, two counts of online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct; attempt to commit sexual performance of a child, Aug. 7, 2022
■ Jose Juan Ramos, 54, 522 Pine Valley Road, Diboll, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Marcial Ramos, 49, 413 Locke St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Victor Orlando Redmon Jr., 30, incarcerated, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Oct. 7, 2030
■ Garvon Calvin Reue, 79, 1513 S. Broadmoor Drive, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Cesar Reyes, 30, 603 McHale St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Richardo Reyes, 49, 421 Charlton St. Apt. A, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime
■ Xavier Reyes, 24, 1011 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Joseph Michael Reynolds, 54, incarcerated, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Virgil Wayne Rich, 43, 695 Freeman Cemetery Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ George Anthony Richard, 52, 120 Lancewood Circle, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Michael Keith Riddley, 47, 120 Bernier Lane, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Dextravan Jell Robertson, 29, 503 Lela St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Roderick Demon Robertson, 50, 106 Mamie St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Royce Robertson, 48, 3581 FM 2251, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Andre Robins, 41, 511 Locke St. Suite C, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Frank Robinson Jr., 40, 179 Doda, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, lifetime
■ Marcus Tyrone Rose, 44, 610 N. First St. Apt. 1, Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Claude Earl Russaw Jr., 42, 602 Ash St., Diboll, sexual assault of a child; burglary of habitation with intent to commit sex offense, lifetime
■ James D. Russell, 62, 935 Lowery Sawmill Road, Huntington, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jerry Salazar, 47, 423 Robert Williams, Diboll, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Marlon Ray Sanders, 50, 106 Hughes St., Zavalla, forcible sexual abuse to a 5-year-old victim, lifetime
■ Patrick Irvin Sanders, 63, 1910 Wood Ave., Lufkin, certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography/possession, lifetime
■ Ruben Sanders, 60, 10016 FM 58, Lufkin, burglary of habitation intending sex offense, lifetime
■ Roy W. Savell, 63, 137 Key Largo Lane, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Casey Allen Scott, 34, 1369 Zed Creek Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Francisco Alberto Seguraperez, 24, absconded, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Darby Lynn Simmons Jr., 54, 705 Lining St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Leevesta Desmond Skinner, 36, 2313 N. Raguet St. RM 37C, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ David Bradley Slaughter, 43, 1100 Twin Oaks Road Lot 5, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Daniel Lloyd Small, 45, 246 Powell St., Zavalla, aggravated sexual assault child, lifetime
■ Tony Lee Smallridge, 69, 3300 Lotus Lane Lot 32, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Anthony Smith, 57, 218 S. Beech, Diboll, sexual assault, lifetime
■ David Allen Smith, 76, 420 Englewood Drive, Lufkin, four counts of possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Elijah Smith, 50, incarcerated, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Gregory Alan Snider, 42, 608 S. Gibson St., Huntington, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Luz Antonio Solis, 37, 408 Culverhouse St., Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Alton Michael Sowell, 60, 2511 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Tommy Wade Stephens, 73, 316 N. First St., Zavalla, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ John Fred Stewart, 76, incarcerated, Lufkin, indecency with a child and four counts for the possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ Stefon Stewart, 54, 308 Pershing Ave., Lufkin, second-degree sexual rape, lifetime
■ Anthony Stonedale, 63, 383 Cooper Road Trailer B, Zavalla, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jeffery Charles Stribling, 58, 405 Humason Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Jewel Vernon Swint, 63, 506 Harper Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Clifford Bernard Tatum, 62, incarcerated, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Howard Lee Taylor, 77, 608 Davis St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Kenneth Ray Taylor, 63, 2406 E. Denman Ave. Trailer 24, Lufkin, three counts of aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Michael Taylor, 70, 2313 N. Raguet St. Room 20, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Paul Lawrence Taylor, 51, 1610 Long Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Sammy J. Taylor, 59, 1717 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Jerry Lee Thomas, 39, 301 Myria St., Lufkin, carnal knowledge of a juvenile/victim is 14 years of age or older, lifetime
■ Susheel Philip Thomas, 56, 218 Noel Lane, Huntington, two counts of attempting to commit indecent behavior with juveniles/indecent behavior in the presence of the child, Oct. 26, 2020
■ Darrell Dwayne Thompson, 59, 177 Buddy, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Larry Paul Thompson, 69, 3300 Lotus Lane Lot 87, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ John L. Thorn, 73, 1502 Allen Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Samuel E. Tillery, 57, 156 Cimmaron Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault — actor is over 17 and victim is less than 14, lifetime
■ Darwin Earl Treat, 42, 531 Davidson Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Brent Lee Tubbs, 38, 154 Westlake Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Patricia Ann Tucker, 52, 1015 N. 1st St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Casey L. Turner, 35, 404 S. Main St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault; indecency with a child, lifetime
■ David Vanwinkle, 47, 1147 Benton Drive Lot 35, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact
■ Alfredo Lopez Vasquez, 70, 709 FM 1818, Diboll, prohibited sexual conduct, lifetime
■ Kevin Lavonne Vasquez, 45, 242 FM 843, Lufkin, attempting to commit indecency with a child, March 14, 2035
■ Abraham Villalobos, 47, 302 Rutland St., Diboll, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; solicitation to commit contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/sexually immoral act, lifetime
■ Faustino Villela, 27, incarcerated, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Oct. 29, 2038
■ Charles Waldrep, 40, 14151 U.S. Highway 69, Huntington, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Edgar Lee Walker, 64, 117 Booker St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Adam Wallace, 43, incarcerated, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Michael Linn Wallace, 55, 11860 FM 2021, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Clarence Dean Washington, 57, 1502 Briarwood Drive, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ James Roy Pat Watson, 89, 1602 Mollywood Road, Zavalla, three counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Kevin Christopher Watson, 35, 212 Windy Ridge Lane, Pollok, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Shawn Clinton Watson, 25, 14984 U.S. Highway 69, Pollok, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child
■ Walker Ray Watts, 54, 205 Bartmess Drive, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime
■ Warren Paul Weis, 55, 323 Moody St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Rubin Andrew Welch Jr., 56, 721 Ben Dunn Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child; three counts of indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Walter James Wells, 32, incarcerated, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Michael Glenn White, 67, 2414 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime
■ Anthony Antonio Williams, 54, 1512 Eleanor St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Kenneth Earl Williams, 64, 2312 Minnie Lou St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Shelacey Masal Beck Williams, 34, 907 S. 2nd St. Apt. 908 D, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Brandon Taylor Willis, 25, 1867 Durant Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Lonzo Layette Windsor, 70, 6239 FM 58, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Sean Michael Wood, 30, 2232 Durant Road, Lufkin, court ordered to register as a condition of supervision for violation of “injury of child/elderly/disabled with intent,” Jan. 8, 2026
■ Thomas Leroy Wood, 54, 101 Ferguson Road, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime
■ William Michael Worry, 62, 7932 FM 2021, Pollok, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Gayle Curtrice Yarbrough, 59, 1013 Scotty Beard Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime
■ Sarafino Zavalla, 36, 138 Doyle Edwards Road, Lufkin, four counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime
■ Lisa Zuniga, 45, relocated, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.