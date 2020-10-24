The Texas Department of Public Safety’s sex offender registry is free to access by anyone online. There, mugshots of those registered, their address, threat level and charges are among the information that can be gathered. Those outside of city limits have the nearest city included in their address.

Additionally, DPS has an interactive map that pinpoints approximately where those on the registry are located, according to the listed address.

The following list includes those who were on the registry as of Oct. 28, listed in alphabetical order by last name. Also included is each individual’s age, location, charge and registration end date, if applicable.

Those who wish to view the registry or to search for nearby offenders, visit the DPS Sex Offender Registry website at records.txdps.state.tx.us/SexOffenderRegistry/Search.

■ Roosevelt Tracy Adams Jr., 64, 1111 Mitchell Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

■ Eugene William Adams, 47, 1278 FM 326, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

■ Craig Winnel Agent, 62, 1802 Kurth Drive, Lufkin, incest, lifetime

■ Michael Albert, 28, 1146 Californian Apt. 1/2, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

■ Russell Lee Alfred, 62, 701 Ponderosa Drive, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

■ Eric Clark Allen, 35, 106 Herty St., Lufkin, possession with intent to promote child pornography, lifetime

James Kenneth Allen, 60, 729 FM 2801, Huntington, sexual battery, lifetime

Nathaniel Troy Allen, 28, 388 Earnest Landrum Road, sexual assault, lifetime

Preston Lane Allen, 53, 233 Self Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Richard Brent Allred, 56, 241 McGuire Road, Lufkin, online solicitation of a minor — sexual conduct, Aug. 3, 2032

Billy Wayne Alvis, 41, incarcerated, indecency with a child, lifetime

Billy Ray Anthony, 43, 10-years probation, 223 Cicero Hill Rd, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Charlie Alexander Armstrong, 39, 187 Arkansas Ave., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Jeremy Wayne Arnold, 41, 2404 E. Denman Ave. Lot 14, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Bobby Wayne Auritt, 69, 1486 FM 2108, Diboll, sexual battery, lifetime

Jonathan G. Bagley Jr., 48, 302 Jack St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, June 15, 2023

Toby Lynn Barnett, 47, 1971 FM 3258, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime

William Joseph Bass, 64, 130 Flowers Path, Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime

Jerrell Dean Bean, 63, 1506 Houston Street, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Timothy Van Beckham, 64, 360 Carol Drive, Pollok, forcible rape, lifetime

Freddie Bell, 53, absconded, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime

Aaron Galloway Bergeron, 37, 317 Jack St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Secdrick L. Blanchard, 54, 1503 Cain St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Edward Lee Booten, 72, 712 Hoo Hoo Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Wayne Franklin Bowdion, 52, 269 Oak Crest St., Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Corey Michael Wayne Boyd, 28, incarcerated, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Oct. 14, 2022

James Alison Bradshaw Jr., 53, 2671 FM 843, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Megan Elise Broussard, 26, 213 S. Arizona St., Huntington, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Trishana Broussard, 48, 815 Williams Street, Lufkin, three counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime

James Canada Burnett, 42, 5413 FM 2109, Huntington, sexual assault, lifetime

Zackey Burns, 64, 503 E. Spruce St. Lot 1, Huntington, online solicitation of a minor — sexual conduct, June 19, 2029

Thomas Bush, 66, 110 Whippoorwill Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Terrell Corneilus Butler, 40, 310 Kurth Drive, Lufkin, online solicitation of a minor, Nov. 11, 2029

Amelia Elizabeth Callihan, 68, 119 Viking Cove Road, Huntington, indecency with a child, lifetime

Billy Lynn Cantrell, 53, incarcerated, sexual assault, lifetime

Nick L. Carle, 55, 1725 Palmer Ivy Road, Huntington, attempt to commit burglary of habitation intending to commit other felony, April 5, 2069

John William Carnley, 48, 2798 FM 1194 south, Lufkin, indecency with a child by exposure, Oct. 13, 2020

John Carter, 49, incarcerated, attempt to commit possession of child pornography, Feb. 20, 2030

Martin Carter Jr., 36, 1012 Carter Drive, Zavalla, aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Ira Andrew Cartwright, 49, 279 Rivercrest Road, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Timothy Eugene Casper, 49, 601 Ferguson Road, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime

Guillermo Joel Castillo, 49, 402 S. Neil pickett Drive, Diboll, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Dakota Luke Chambers, 28, 348 Brazil Road, Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Herman Glen Chambliss, 74, 1642 Walker Road, Huntington, burglary of a habitation intending another felony, lifetime

John W. Cheney, 78, 504 N. John Redditt Drive RM 612, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime

Sam Lucus Childress, 53, 2601 Jimmie St., Lufkin, production/direction/promotion of sexual performance of a child, lifetime

Ronnie Lee Clinton, 46, 271 Abert Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

John Wilson Coble, 57, 413 Abbott Drive, Huntington, sexual assault, lifetime

Michael Dwayne Cochran, 56, 690 Lone Star Road Lot 61, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

James Willie Coey, 73, 217 Calhoun Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Robert Jason Cole, 40, 201 Ferguson Road, Lufkin, statutory rape, lifetime

Donald Ray Coleman, 62, (relocation) registered with Diboll Police Dept, aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Stephen Henry Collins, 64, 522 Charlton St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

James Allen Conklin, 53, 1001 N. Main St., Huntington, rape/victim less than 14, lifetime

Johnny Ray Conner, 51, 501 Oscar Berry Road, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Alisha Arriola Corley, 51, 4951 TX-103, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Tommy Layne Courtney, 47, 506 Cotton Lane, Zavalla, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Buck Douglas Crawford, 42, incarcerated in Angelina County Jail, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jerry Wayne Crisp, 77, 923 Carroll Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime

Brandon Gerald Curtis, 43, 3690 Gilliland Creek Road, Huntington, attempt to commit sexual assault of a child, criminal sexual abuse, lifetime

Otis Daniels, 28, 1406 Tulane Drive Apt 40, Lufkin, burglary of habitation intending sex offense, lifetime

Michael Lee Dare, 45, 234 Silva Road, Diboll, two counts of child molestation, statutory sodomy, lifetime

William Ray Davidson, 43, 289 Karnes Road, Lufkin, five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Joshua Logan Dean, 32, 1416 Sue Drive, Lufkin, online solicitation of a minor, Feb. 20, 2037

Samuel Tyrone Deason, 59, 733 Clingman St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Ottis Joe Deaton Jr., 55, 859 Hubert Carroll Road, Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime

Jeremy Rex Dempsey, 24, 401 Coach Redd Rd, sexual assault of a child, Lufkin

Don Allen Dickerson, 85, 2019 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Eugene Kenneth Donaghue, 45, 106 Bartmess Drive, Lufkin, rape, lifetime

Ernest Lawrence Duckett, 63, 211 Jack St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, attempt to commit indecency with a child, lifetime

John Ray Durbin, 49, 501 Ferguson Road, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Antonio Duron, 53, 507 E. Bremond Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

James Steven Eason, 53, 304 Renfro Drive, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

James Howard Eastwood, 83, 1112 N. Timberland Drive, five counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Elroy Edwards Sr., 79, 142 Jerri St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Derek Wendell Everett, 34, 118 E. Jodie Ave. Apt. A, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Oct. 21, 2021

Jeremy Michael Evers, 45, 121 Kimberly Lane, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Lawerence Philiph Faircloth, 65, incarcerated Angelina County Jail, indecency with a child, lifetime

Amandy Michelle Johnson Farek, 45, 564 Old Ewing Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime

Gerald Christian Farley, 48, 914 Jefferson Ave, Lufkin, two counts of burglary of habitation intending sex offense, lifetime

Gary Ray Ferguson, 42, 163 Carter Lane, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Byford L. Flurry, 74, 254 Camp Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Samuel Kekou Flynn, 47, incarcerated Angelina County Jail, indecency with a child by exposure, Feb. 3, 2028

Jason Robert Fougeron, 46, 2714 FM 1194 south, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

James Harvey Frazier, 23, transeint, living in his car in the Lufkin Walmart parking lot, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Elliott Eugene Fredieu, 45, 221 Moody St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Nathan Ray Fridell, 52, 291 FM 1818, Diboll, indecency with a child, lifetime

Ben Fuller Jr., 63, 1017 Glenn Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Michael Ray Gallier, 59, 4220 FM 841, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Christopher Paul Gaona, 32, 725 Booker St., Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Ira Lee Gardner Jr., 52, 434 S. Bynum St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Eddie Ray Garrett, 42, 502 S. Third St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

James Charles Garrett, 70, incarcerated Angelina County Jail, statutory rape of 17-year-old, lifetime

Devon Lee Gates, 31, 218 Leisure Lane, Huntington, indecency with a child

David Lamar Glover, 69, 300 Stenson Road, Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Ronald Dean Goodwin, 41, 330 Parkside Drive, Zavalla, indecency with a child, lifetime

Zachary Wayne Goshen, 51, 1215 Sayers St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Dick Wayne Gray, 85, 152 Stringer Road, Diboll, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Alfred Eugene Griffin, 61, 411 Montrose St. Apt. 6, Lufkin, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

John Griffin Jr., 52, 227 Charlie Hall Rd, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping sexual abuse, lifetime

Jeremei Grimes, 35, 904 North Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Marcus Guevara Jr., 39, 1219 N. First St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Odus Ralph Haak, 66, 371 Choppin Road, Pollok, indecency with a child, lifetime

Perry Jerome Haggerton, 62, 284 Dusty Lane, Diboll, sexual assault, lifetime

John Allen Hairston, 50, 856 Hubert Carroll Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Kenneth Ray Hale, 58, 851 Gibsonville Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Jamarcus Laray Hamilton, 40, 1908 Ford Chapel Road, Lufkin, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Elton Wayne Hancock, 70, 2313 N. Raguet St. Apt. B26, Lufkin, three counts of possession of child pornography, lifetime

James Michael Haney, 61, 804 U.S. Highway 69 south, Huntington, indecency with a child, lifetime

Veryn Vernard Harper, 72, 600 Stark St., Lufkin, continuous sexual abuse of child, lifetime

Stephen Lee Harris, 29, 519 Dixon Street Unit 1/2, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact, Jan. 6, 2030

Steven Shondell Harvey, 56, 3151 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, sexual assault, lifetime

Jerry Lynnwood Havard, 44, 531 Davidson Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime

John Daniel Havard, 72, 117 W. Pecan St., Huntington, sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, lifetime

Jessie Keith Hawley, 50, 286 Viking Cove Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jarred Welch Hayne, 37, 1342 Basham Road, Pollok, criminal sex conduct, lifetime

Timothy Joseph Headley, 30, 1430 Water Well Road, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Roger Dale Helton, 62, 1976 FM 842, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Nathan Paul Hendry, 41, 2664 FM 843, Lufkin, certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography, lifetime

Juan Pablo Hernandez, 32, 310 Settlers Trail, Burke, indecency with a child, May 23, 2027

Roberto Hernandez, 56, 803 Shady Pine St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Carl A. Herrington Jr., 40, 187 Ransom Brown Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Christopher Markus Herrington, 36, 1483 Mill Creek Road, Huntington, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Randy Keith Hester, 31, 404 Stone Drive, Lufkin, online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct, Jan. 29, 2030

James Corey Hines, 37, 142 Foy Drive, Lufkin, three counts of aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Dennis Mikel Hite, 68, 120 Allen Street, Zavalla, aggravated sexual assault

Richard Glynn Holmes, 66, 279 Pin Oak St., Zavalla, indecency with a child, lifetime

Oscar Wayne Hooks, 73, 134 Williams St., Zavalla, indecency with a child, lifetime

Donnie Jamar Hubbard, 41, 729 Booker St., Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Joseph William Huffman, 40, 808 Taylor Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jessie Hutto, 61, 284 Warren Hughes Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Connie Wayne Hyde, 50, 8194 FM 2021, Pollok, sexual assault, lifetime

Jerimiah Taylor Jacks, 27, 186 Bailey Drive, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, April 1, 2022

Anthony Jackson, 34, 3508 U.S. 69 Apt. A, Lufkin, four counts of indecency with a child by exposure, lifetime

Clyde Wayne Jackson, 61, 835 Nelson Drive Apt. 835, Diboll, sexual assault of a child and sexual assault, lifetime

Daniel Gerrick Jackson, 50, 124 Boardwalk Place, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Del Gene Jackson Jr., 50, 202 Sybil Street, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Ervin Jefferson Jr., 58, 703 Ashford, Diboll, sexual assault, lifetime

Janna Michelle Johnson, 45, 1526 Fenley Flat Road, Pollok, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime

Lamont Louis Johnson, 41, 502 Bob St., Lufkin, misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile, lifetime

Richard Byron Johnson, 62, 1002 Palmer Ivy Road, Huntington, indecency with a child, lifetime

Steven Earl Johnson, 46, 751 Willie Nerren Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

James Darrell Jones, 47, 7169 FM 2497, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Kenneth Ray Jones, 47, 3224 Freeman St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Jimmy Farroll Kee, 60, 2342 Buttermilk Road, Diboll, indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Dan Eugene Keller, 80, 130 JR Childers Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Tommie Madison Kilgore, 50, 603 Devereaux St., Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Gloria Dawn Killough, 66, 3011 Ted Trout Drive Lot 35, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Sean Curren Kindred, 64, 809 Moore Ave., Lufkin, indecent assault of a child, lifetime

James Harvey Knight, 76, 4288 Ted Trout Drive Apt. Box 7, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Ashton Kuitunen, 28, 2505 Homer Alto Road, Lufkin, possession of child pornography

Danny Lynn Kurvin, 61, 151 Coach Redd Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Troy Glenn Lakey, 61, 373 Carol Drive, Pollok, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Marci Lynn Lane, 50, 612 Nash Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Christopher Scott Lee, 30, 14060-103, Pollok, sexual assault, lifetime

Marvin William Lee, 39, 197 Alton Allen, Pollok, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, March 7, 2026

Corlos W. Lewis, 63, 174 Terry St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

James O’Neal Lewis, 63, 216 Hummingbird Lane, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Joseph Vernard Lewis, 63, 2313 N. Raguet St. Room F71, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Guy David Long Jr., 70, 358 FM 843, Lufkin, indecency with a child; aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Victoria Elizabeth Long, 43, 8190 FM 2021, Pollok, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Michael Lovejoy, 46, 216 Forest Park Blvd., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Floyd Calvin Lovelady, 53, 3723 Peavy Switch Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Anthony Carl Lowe, 28, 1113 N. Second St., Huntington, indecency with a child, March 29, 2017

Bobby Dale Lum, 49, 632 Oak Hill Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Steven Luna, 57, 512½ Humason Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Broderick Glen Lynch, 59, 300 Scarborough St., Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime

John Henry Madden, 78, 235 Gordon Way, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Erica Maddox, 47, 2220 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Andres Rodriguez Mares, 67, 238 Louis Lambert Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jacarlose Leroy Mark, 45, 1802 Wood Ave, Lufkin, sexual assault of a 15-year-old female, lifetime

Darren Martin, 55, 111 Meadowview St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

David Martinez, 73, 262 Dexter St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Edgar Castillo Martinez, 30, 317 Homer Street, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

San Juan Martinez, 41, 1099 FM 1194, Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Clarence Edward Matchett, 80, 170 Camp Road, Huntington, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

David Lee Mathews, 46, 535 Cox Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Nov. 4, 2028

Michael Orville May, 50, 149 Abert Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Charles Eugene Mays, 50, incarcerated, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Michael Mayshaw, 59, 1110 Phil Jackson Road, Lufkin, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Steven Wayne McCarta, 54, 2313 N. Raguet St. Apt. C34, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Ralph Donald McClain Jr., 58, 2406 E. Denman Ave. Lot 21, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Joe Daniel McClure, 74, 331 Deer Creek Road, Huntington, prohibited sexual conduct, lifetime

Jamie Neil McFarland, 33, 1688 Jack Nerren Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Rexie Roy McMullen Jr., 56, relocation unidentified, sexual performance of a child, lifetime

Bradley D. McGaughney, 47, 1102 Ponderosa Drive rear lot, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

George Elton McGee, 74, 4524 Harley Golden Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Tommy Jason McMullen, 46, 195 Homer Cemetery Road, Lufkin, certain activities relating to material involving the sexual exploitation of minors/possession, lifetime

David A. Melton, 32, transient near the Lufkin Parks and Recreation Building, Lufkin, burglary of habitation intending sex offense, lifetime

Gregory Duan Miller, 38, 186 Fern St., Diboll, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jerry Allen Minor, 63, 907 Kurth Drive Apt. 32, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Kevin Mitchell, 37, 350 Live Oak Lane Trailer 195, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

David Clyde Mitchmore Jr., 59, 10365 U.S. Highway 69, Pollok, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Adam Jose Molina, 43, 2044 FM 2108, Diboll, incest, attempt to commit sodomy, attempt to commit sex abuse, lifetime

Terry Joe Montes, 54, 707 Allendale Drive, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Adrian Eugene Moreland, 27, 394 Falcon Ave., sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jorge Moreno, 44, 1517 N. Temple Drive, Diboll, indecency with a child, lifetime

Charles Edward Morrison, 68, 1605 Addie Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Johnny E. Moses, 70, 300 Neil Pickett Drive, Diboll, indecency with a child, lifetime

Catherine Jayne Moutos, 59, 354 Sprucewood Drive, Lufkin, sexual conduct with a minor, lifetime

Carlos Enrique Moyeda, 30, 2396 U.S. 69, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Timothy Lynn Moyers, 49, 1320 Edgewood Circle, Lufkin, criminal solicitation of a minor online, June 11, 2037

Keith William Mueller, 51, 807 S. Second St. Apt. 207, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Paul Edward Murphy Jr., 39, 905 Persimmon Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Kevin Montise Nabors, 35, 210 Southend Blvd., Lufkin, three counts indecency with a child sexual contact, two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, lifetime

Jerry Glenn Nash, 70, 5275 FM 2021, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping bi/sexual abuse, lifetime

Justine Delane Nash, 41, 503 Shoemaker Lane, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime

Kenneth Netherton, 35, 5853 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Sept. 27, 2026

Mitchell Dale Norman, 56, 249 Briarhill Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

John Westley Norred, 30, 7110 TX-7, Pollok, burglary of a habitation intending other felony, lifetime

Rickey Joseph Oates, 56, 502 E. Spurce Street, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Mark Allen Oder, 31, 1011 Peachtree Road, Pollok, sexual assault, lifetime

Marion Earl Oldham Jr., 51, 351 Carol Drive, Pollok, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Antynine Triall Oliphant, 31, 815 N. Third Street, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Darren Dewayne Oliphant, 40, 121 Louie Cheatham Drive, Diboll, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jermaine Lamar Oliphant, 40, 808 Avenue A, Huntington, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Orlendo Fierlendo Outerbridge, 49, 320 E. Bremond Ave Apt. 3, Lufkin, sexual battery; engaging in sexual activity with a minor, lifetime

Myles Jordan Owens, 19, 306 Susie Street, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Anthony Paul Pace, 29, 243 Carpenter Street, Zavalla, sexual assault of a child

Grady Mickeal Parker, 66, 927 Hubert Carrell Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Tommie Dwayne Parker Jr., 45, incarcerated, indecency with a child, lifetime

Judge Parks Jr., 57, 303 Scarborough St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Richard Alexander Parrott, 46, 315 Hopkins St., Lufkin, two counts of sexual assault, possession of child pornography, sexual exploitation of children, lifetime

David Parrozzo, 46, 317 Popher Creek Road, Zavalla, certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography/knowingly possess or knowingly access with intent to view; possession with intention to promote child pornography, lifetime

Karl Dwain Pate, 65, 131 McKindree Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Cassie Odell Pfeiffer, 46, 1500 S. Hendrix Ave. Apt. F1, Diboll, sexual assault of a child; indecency with a child; possession of child pornography, lifetime

Robert Andrew Philp, 50, 1390 N. Hendrix, Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jimmy Wayne Pinner, 69, 1082 Shop Branch Road, Huntington, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jerry Dewayne Poe, 57, 6615 FM 843, Pollok, sexual assault, lifetime

Cory Dwayne Pool, 35, 610 N. First Apt. 1, Diboll, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Nov. 3, 2023

Arnold Earl Porter, 62, 2406 E. Denman Ave. Lot 22, Lufkin, indecency with a child; aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Brian Hardy Powell, 48, 2467 Mockingbird, Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Robert Eugene Powell, 49, 319 Popher Creek Road, Zavalla, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

James Terrel Price, 28, 371 Mt. Carmel Road Lot 13, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Terry William Priest, 56, 300 Jeanne Ave., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Willie Norman Purvis, 59, 607 North Ave., Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child sexual contact

Robert Wayne Ramirez, 54, 849 Highway 147, Zavalla, two counts of online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct; attempt to commit sexual performance of a child, Aug. 7, 2022

Jose Juan Ramos, 54, 522 Pine Valley Road, Diboll, sexual assault, lifetime

Marcial Ramos, 49, 413 Locke St., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Victor Orlando Redmon Jr., 30, incarcerated, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Oct. 7, 2030

Garvon Calvin Reue, 79, 1513 S. Broadmoor Drive, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Cesar Reyes, 30, 603 McHale St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Richardo Reyes, 49, 421 Charlton St. Apt. A, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child sexual contact, lifetime

Xavier Reyes, 24, 1011 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Joseph Michael Reynolds, 54, incarcerated, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Virgil Wayne Rich, 43, 695 Freeman Cemetery Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

George Anthony Richard, 52, 120 Lancewood Circle, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Michael Keith Riddley, 47, 120 Bernier Lane, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Dextravan Jell Robertson, 29, 503 Lela Street, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Roderick Demon Robertson, 50, 106 Mamie St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Royce Robertson, 48, 3581 FM 2251, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Andre Robins, 41, 511 Locke St. Suite C, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Frank Robinson Jr., 40, 179 Doda, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of an elderly or disabled person, lifetime

Marcus Tyrone Rose, 44, 610 N. First St. Apt. 1, Diboll, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Claude Earl Russaw Jr., 42, 602 Ash Street, Diboll, sexual assault of a child; burglary of habitation with intent to commit sex offense, lifetime

James D. Russell, 62, 935 Lowery Sawmill Road, Huntington, indecency with a child, lifetime

Jerry Salazar, 47, 423 Robert Williams, Diboll, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Marlon Ray Sanders, 50, 106 Hughes Street, Zavalla, forcible sexual abuse to a 5-year-old victim, lifetime

Patrick Irvin Sanders, 63, 1910 Wood Ave., Lufkin, certain activities relating to material constituting or containing child pornography/possession, lifetime

Ruben Sanders, 60, 10016 FM 58, Lufkin, burglary of habitation intending sex offense, lifetime

Roy W. Savell, 63, 137 Key Largo Lane, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Casey Allen Scott, 34, 1369 Zed Creek Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Francisco Alberto Seguraperez, 24, absconded, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Darby Lynn Simmons Jr., 54, 705 Lining Street, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Leevesta Desmond Skinner, 36, 2313 N. Raguet St. RM 37C, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

David Bradley Slaughter, 43, 1100 Twin Oaks Road Lot 5, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime

Daniel Lloyd Small, 45, 246 Powell Street, Zavalla, aggravated sexual assault child, lifetime

Tony Lee Smallridge, 69, 3300 Lotus Lane Lot 32, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Anthony Smith, 57, 218 S. Beech, Diboll, sexual assault, lifetime

David Allen Smith, 76, 420 Englewood Drive, Lufkin, four counts of possession of child pornography, lifetime

Elijah Smith, 50, incarcerated, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Gregory Alan Snider, 42, 608 S. Gibson Street, Huntington, sexual assault, lifetime

Luz Antonio Solis, 37, 408 Culverhouse St., Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Alton Michael Sowell, 60, 2511 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Tommy Wade Stephens, 73, 316 N. First St., Zavalla, indecency with a child, lifetime

John Fred Stewart, 76, incarcerated, Lufkin, indecency with a child and four counts for the possession of child pornography, lifetime

Stefon Stewart, 54, 308 Pershing Ave., Lufkin, second-degree sexual rape, lifetime

Anthony Stonedale, 63, 383 Cooper Road Trailer B, Zavalla, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jeffery Charles Stribling, 58, 405 Humason Ave., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Jewel Vernon Swint, 63, 506 Harper Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Clifford Bernard Tatum, 62, incarcerated, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Howard Lee Taylor, 77, 608 Davis Street, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Kenneth Ray Taylor, 63, 2406 E. Denman Ave. Trailer 24, Lufkin, three counts of aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Michael Taylor, 70, 2313 N. Raguet St. Room 20, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Paul Lawrence Taylor, 51, 1610 Long Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, three counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Sammy J. Taylor, 59, 1717 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Jerry Lee Thomas, 39, 301 Myria Street, Lufkin, carnal knowledge of a juvenile/victim is 14 years of age or older, lifetime

Susheel Philip Thomas, 56, 218 Noel Lane, Huntington, two counts of attempting to commit indecent behavior with juveniles/indecent behavior in the presence of the child, Oct. 26, 2020

Darrell Dwayne Thompson, 59, 177 Buddy, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Larry Paul Thompson, 69, 3300 Lotus Lane Lot 87, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

John L. Thorn, 73, 1502 Allen Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Samuel E. Tillery, 57, 156 Cimmaron Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault — actor is over 17 and victim is less than 14, lifetime

Darwin Earl Treat, 42, 531 Davidson Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Brent Lee Tubbs, 38, 154 Westlake Drive, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Patricia Ann Tucker, 52, 1015 N. 1st Street, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Casey L. Turner, 35, 404 S. Main St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault; indecency with a child, lifetime

David Vanwinkle, 47, 1147 Benton Drive Lot 35, Lufkin, indecency with a child sexual contact

Alfredo Lopez Vasquez, 70, 709 FM 1818, Diboll, prohibited sexual conduct, lifetime

Kevin Lavonne Vasquez, 45, 242 FM 843, Lufkin, attempting to commit indecency with a child, March 14, 2035

Abraham Villalobos, 47, 302 Rutland St., Diboll, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile; solicitation to commit contributing to the delinquency of juveniles/sexually immoral act, lifetime

Faustino Villela, 27, incarcerated, Lufkin, indecency with a child, Oct. 29, 2038

Charles Waldrep, 40, 14151 U.S. Highway 69, Huntington, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Edgar Lee Walker, 64, 117 Booker Street, Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Adam Wallace, 43, incarcerated, Lufkin, two counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Michael Linn Wallace, 55, 11860 FM 2021, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Clarence Dean Washington, 57, 1502 Briarwood Drive, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

James Roy Pat Watson, 89, 1602 Mollywood Road, Zavalla, three counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Kevin Christopher Watson, 35, 212 Windy Ridge Lane, Pollok, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Shawn Clinton Watson, 25, 14984 U.S. 69, Pollok, four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

Walker Ray Watts, 54, 205 Bartmess Drive, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault, lifetime

Warren Paul Weis, 55, 323 Moody St., Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Rubin Andrew Welch Jr., 56, 721 Ben Dunn Road, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child; three counts of indecency with a child, lifetime

Walter James Wells, 32, incarcerated, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Michael Glenn White, 67, 2414 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, sexual assault, lifetime

Anthony Antonio Williams, 54, 1512 Eleanor St., Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Kenneth Earl Williams, 64, 2312 Minnie Lou St., Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Shelacey Masal Beck Williams, 34, 907 S. 2nd Street Apt. 908 D, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Brandon Taylor Willis, 25, 1867 Durant Road, Lufkin, sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Lonzo Layette Windsor, 70, 6239 FM 58, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Sean Michael Wood, 30, 2232 Durant Road, Lufkin, court ordered to register as a condition of supervision for violation of “injury of child/elderly/disabled with intent,” Jan. 8, 2026

Thomas Leroy Wood, 54, 101 Ferguson Road, Lufkin, possession of child pornography, lifetime

William Michael Worry, 62, 7932 FM 2021, Pollok, indecency with a child, lifetime

Gayle Curtrice Yarbrough, 59, 1013 Scotty Beard Road, Lufkin, indecency with a child, lifetime

Sarafino Zavalla, 36, 138 Doyle Edwards Road, Lufkin, four counts of sexual assault of a child, lifetime

Lisa Zuniga, 45, relocated, Lufkin, aggravated sexual assault of a child, lifetime