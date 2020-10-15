Have you ever thought about how many fatalities are acceptable each day on Texas roadways? Or maybe ask yourself who you are willing to lose today when you drive distracted? Is it a parent, a spouse, a child?
The answer is none. Zero. We are not willing to give up anyone we love in a crash. Yet, we get behind the wheel of a car and never give any thought to the fact that we put a number and name to those questions as soon as we take our eyes off the road, look at a phone, speed, drive under the influence or glance into the back seat at a child.
The number of daily fatalities might not ever reach zero if we keep choosing to do anything behind the wheel except drive. And the worst part is, we continue our behavior day after day never thinking we could be involved in a crash. But it can happen in a split second, before a cellphone has time to leave our hands and hit the floor.
Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roads. That’s a 20th anniversary none of us wants to celebrate.
TxDOT’s Road To Zero safety campaign supports the End The Streak goal and both are designed to help end daily roadway deaths by 2050. It is a goal that all of us at TxDOT take seriously and one that our transportation commissioners have spearheaded.
But we can’t do it without every driver making the effort. Will you make that effort today and every day? We don’t want it just to brag that we met the goal. We are in it to save lives.
Please give some thought to your driving habits and help us End The Streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways. Choose not to drink and drive, or text or speed. Stay alert to your surroundings and obey the traffic laws. Stop and look both ways more than once. Watch closely for pedestrians, motorcycles and young, inexperienced teen drivers.
I have lost five family members in my lifetime because of drunk drivers in other vehicles. I hope I never lose anyone else in a roadway crash.
And I hope I will never be that distracted driver who causes a life to be lost. Because every time we drive distracted or under the influence, we are saying it’s OK that someone dies today because of us. It might even be someone we love. Who are you willing to lose today?
