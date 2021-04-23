There’s not much to add to Natasha Mack’s story that the national and local media haven’t already covered. Her storied career as a Lufkin High School basketball player and how she was ranked among the nation’s best prospects. Her time away from the game for personal reasons, and how she worked in a chicken plant thinking she was finished with basketball. Her two record-setting seasons at Angelina College, where thanks to coaches Byron Coleman and Randy McKelvey, Tasha not only regained her passion, but she also regained her top-prospect form.
Those stories are well known by now.
I have my own memories of Tasha.
First, she was once ejected from a softball game.
Tasha didn’t play softball.
She was there to cheer on the Lady Roadrunner softball players, many of whom were Tasha’s classmates. Natasha was a fixture as a fan at other AC events, especially athletic events, but I only saw her ejected once.
A call went against one of the Lady ’Runners, and Natasha let the umpire know she wasn’t happy. She wasn’t vulgar or abusive. She was just loud. Actually, she was pretty funny, but the man in blue didn’t share her sense of humor. He invited her to leave the ballpark.
I was near the dugout when it happened, and the girls thought it was awesome — and hilarious. They especially seemed to love that a two-time All-American “got our backs.”
The girls really appreciated her loyalty.
Next was Natasha’s decision to return to AC for a second season. Why? She had nothing else to prove, and her first season generated more than enough Division I offers.
She came back because she wanted to help the coaches who’d believed in her win a national title. The end of her sophomore season ended with the Lady Roadrunners playing in the national tournament for the first time in program history.
Those coaches certainly appreciated her loyalty.
During her final season, Natasha was on her way to setting the all-time scoring record for Angelina College women’s basketball. We calculated how many points she would need heading into one of the team’s final home games.
Sure enough, Tasha tied the record about midway through the fourth quarter. I moved down below the basket, wanting to capture on video the record-breaking bucket. There were still at least four minutes or so remaining in the game.
Sure enough, the Lady ’Runners had a few possessions over those last few minutes. Plenty of time for Natasha to get her one bucket.
On those possessions, instead of shooting, Tasha passed off to open teammates with better shots. I was selfish — I wanted her to break the record while I was in position to record it — but she sure wasn’t. Along with all the recognition for her scoring prowess, Natasha was third on the team in assists with nearly three per game.
I had to wait for my video. In fact, I had to drive out of town for the next game. Sure enough, Natasha scored the record-breaker within the game’s first two minutes. I got the video. I drove more than an hour for two minutes of action.
Man. That chick owes me some gas money.
I also spent time with Natasha the student. She attended writing tutorials and study groups. She knew her education was an even bigger key to success than her jump shot.
I was fortunate enough to witness Natasha’s moment of signing on with Oklahoma State University, where she went on to grow even more as a player.
And then, last week, I got to watch her dream come true. Way back in third grade, little Natasha had written in an assignment that she one day dreamed of playing professional basketball. Lots of kids have the same dreams of going pro, but few get the actual opportunity.
Inside Shands Gymnasium on the AC campus — right on the floor where she rediscovered her love for the game — Natasha gathered with a small group of friends and family to watch the WNBA draft unfold on a big screen. When the ESPN crew announced her name as the 16th overall selection by the Chicago Sky, I got to see Natasha’s reaction. I saw a young lady who persevered through plenty of obstacles sit for a live, nationally televised interview.
I knew who the Sky were getting: A player who for years has demonstrated both loyalty and unselfishness. What coach in any sport wouldn’t want at least one of those qualities in a player? With Natasha, they’re getting both.
I didn’t have a single thing to do with her success, but having watched her grow over these past few years still gave me a massive shot of pride. I’d seen her since her first high school games. I’d watched Natasha grow into a player any coach would want, a teammate any player would love to have, a student any teacher would love to teach and a daughter any parent would be proud to call his or her own.
It’s a fortunate moment indeed to get to witness a young person’s dream come true. I have no doubt Natasha’s going to inspire other girls in our area, enough so that we’ll get to see this happen more often — not just for sports dreams, but for any kid’s dream. She’s a walking billboard for the “Never Give Up” motto.
I’m so proud I’m going to tell her to forget all about that gas money.
