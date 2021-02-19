Cities and water districts across Angelina County have fought hard and are succeeding in providing water to residents who have been without for days in the aftermath of two massive, unprecedented winter storms.
Those same leaders have had to solve issues with broken and frozen equipment, power and water shortages, and, as of Friday night, things began to work a little better.
Lufkin didn’t have anything new to add to the 2 p.m. update, a 6 p.m. release from city communications director Jessica Pebsworth states.
“We are hearing of more and more people who have water and people who are beginning to see significant water pressure so that is progress,” her release read. “We currently have six of nine wells online and water pressure is continuing to rise. We will continue to work toward the goal of all nine wells online and pumping.”
The city is still under a boil water notice and promised to update customers when that is no longer necessary.
“We will experience a hard freeze once again tonight with a low of 22,” the release states.
“People have asked us about dripping overnight to prevent pipes from freezing. Our advice is this: If you have power, open your cabinets to keep your pipes warm. If your power is still out, then drip your pipes to prevent freezing.”
The city of Huntington has a boil water notice currently in effect and it will remain in effect until water samples can be properly tested and returned, city manager Bill Stewart said. The city’s largest issue was a lack of power to its water pumps.
“We still have some problems with water pressure in some areas because we have a lot of homes that have pipes burst in their house or their lines between the meter and their house,” he said. “That is causing water pressure to drop.”
Diboll is doing well, city manager Gerry Boren said. Friday morning they had full capacity of water and the city was lucky in that they didn’t have to issue a boil water notice, Boren said.
In their success, he said St. Luke’s Health Memorial-Lufkin has asked for some water from the city. It will be able to take 6,000-gallon tankers to the hospital, though he didn’t know how many, he said.
Their biggest source of success was in the generators the city invested in which kept water pumps operational, he said. Though they did have large breaks throughout the lines that city utility workers had to fix. There were over 200 customers not connected to city water, though. That’s because those properties were working to fix breaks in their water lines.
Zavalla has two pumps running, thanks to city personnel that bought and installed a new pump from Jasper, Mayor Carlos Guzman said. They hope to be releasing water Saturday morning, he said.
It also gave out water the city bought from the dollar store and Brookshire Brothers and donated to residents, he said. They helped around 100 residents with a 24-pack of bottled water, he said.
The Hudson Water Supply Corp.’s latest update on Friday said all wells were up and running and customers should have water restored, though the corporation was issuing a boil-water notice until further notice and has asked customers to conserve as best they can. It said customers who don’t have water likely have frozen lines.
Water bills will likely go up for customers who experienced water issues in the face of these storms, especially if the issues were on the household end of the meter. But each city is willing to work with residents to resolve those bills and to create a plan to help mitigate the cost.
“(It’s) too early to tell how many public or private leaks, but we are tracking the numbers,” Lufkin assistant city manager Jason Arnold said. “It would be early next week most likely because new leaks will show as pressure in the system builds.”
All cities agree that as the water bills come out, customers with concerns should call or stop by city offices to discuss their options.
The impact on the bill is directly related to how soon the leak was discovered and when the water was turned off, Arnold said for Lufkin residents. A leak that went on for hours could hurt, especially one that went all night. A leak found quickly could have little to no impact on a bill.
“We are more than happy to help with large bills,” he said. “We can work out payment plans for those in need. Just remember, we have over 15,000 bills we send out monthly so we need customers to reach out to us and not assume we’ve noticed a larger than average bill.”
Guzman agreed, saying the city of Zavalla will take care of its residents. Nobody will have their water cut off and they will work out a plan, he said.
“When the bills get there, if there is a problem with being able to pay, just contact us,” Stewart said. “You just need to come out and fill out paperwork and we will work with you to get it taken care of.”
