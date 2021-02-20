Good or bad, the last six weeks have been perfect for plenty of memories. From playing in the snow to wishing all the ice would go away, there are a million stories that will be shared one day.
All that got me thinking back to an ice storm from years ago.
Honestly, calling it an ice storm is as big of an exaggeration as it can get. There just happened to be some ice on my apartment stairs that morning.
I got the text from my dad early that morning asking me to be safe. It must have slipped my mind as quickly as I slipped down those stairs.
Not one to be outdone, Cher-ron bolted out the door apparently in an effort to save the day. That first step on the stairs treated her about as well as it did me as her slippery slide down the stairs ended right beside me.
After a thorough three-second inspection of the damage, I realized neither of us was much worse off than a few bumps and bruises before inquiring on her intentions.
“Did you not see what just happened to me? Were you going to save me with your icy superpowers?”
Her answer didn’t take long.
“Maybe I wasn’t thinking very clearly at the time. I didn’t hear you say thank you.”
We were pretty young at the time and kids weren’t really even a thought in my mind.
Fast forward another 17 years and I was sitting at the table sharing that exact story at a spirited game of “Uno” during the actual ice storm of 2021.
Our kids were there. She wasn’t.
For those that didn’t know, she lost her battle with cancer in 2016. Fortunately those memories are still around.
I’ve spent the last five years making sure Sierra and Spring share their own stories instead of simply remembering the end for her.
I told them about the time Cher-ron joined me at press row during an Angelina College basketball game.
She scanned the roster before excitedly pointing out how these teams were going to be really good in the future because neither team had a single junior or senior on the entire roster.
“Yeah. That’s why they call it’s junior college.”
I’m not sure if I was able to write my stats very well after that punch to the arm.
Spring had her stories about the time they visited her in the hospital when they shared their own inappropriate stories while their mom laughed on the side.
That was the last time they got to see their mom.
Sierra remembered having her mom as a substitute teacher and postgame trips to IHOP.
They gave their best impressions of their mom. Sierra insisted hers was the best. On the other hand, Spring has a way of contorting her face to somehow looking exactly like their mom.
Spring won.
Memories are a good thing.
In the midst of the night, they were able to sit back and share stories about their mom. It’s always a bittersweet time for them when certain dates come around.
Just a few weeks ago, Sierra talked about a few of the “missed calls” at her basketball game before pointing out how she was glad I wasn’t one of the parents that embarrassed their kids.
She followed it up by saying she probably wouldn’t have been so lucky with her mom.
With a smile only she can give, then said how she sure wished she would have had the chance.
Their mom would have been 41 today.
The next time an ice storm hits, we might sit around and talk about the day Cher-ron fell down the stairs or the time she gave a ref a piece of her mind.
We’ll talk about the memories we made the last week of the snowmen, burying their heads in the snow and snow angels.
To borrow a line from The Shawshank Redepmption.
“Get busy living or get busy dying.”
Because in my mind, memories are much better spent focused on the living part.
