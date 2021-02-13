Frosty the Snowman will be back again some day, but the likelihood of his reappearance in yards across Angelina County during the winter storm headed our way appears to be slim.
“There may be a minor accumulation, but it doesn’t look like we’re going see much more than maybe an inch of snow and sleet across the area, and that’s through Monday morning,” said Alan Reppert, senior meteorologist with Accuweather.com. “Although this is serious, we’re not seeing a lot of snow that can accumulate.”
Bitter cold and treacherous travel conditions in our neck of the Pineywoods, however, are all but guaranteed.
Angelina County can expect to see primarily rain Sunday afternoon, with snow, sleet and freezing rain Sunday night continuing into Monday, Reppert said. Temperatures are expected to drop to around 20 degrees overnight Sunday.
“So we’re not looking at too much snow until late (Sunday) night into Monday morning,” he said. “The rest of the day Monday will still be cold — we’re only looking at a high of 24 — so we’re not going to see much melting.”
Travel will be difficult across the East Texas area during this winter storm while Monday's overnight expected low of 8 degrees will break Lufkin’s record of 19 degrees set on that date in 2007.
Heading into Tuesday, temperatures will warm some but still be well below normal and quite chilly, with an expected high of 34 degrees. The forecast calls for dry conditions during the day.
Tuesday night into Wednesday could bring another round of sleet and freezing rain through the area that could cause some difficulties with travel and slick conditions, Reppert said, again downplaying any chances of significant snow accumulation.
“It looks like more sleet/freezing rain with this,” he said.
Thursday is expected to bring clouds and sunshine to the area, but with a high of 33 degrees, “it’s still going to be a very chilly day,” Reppert said.
Friday’s forecast is a little bit warmer, with a high of 48 degrees and “temperatures much closer to average than what we have been seeing.”
Motorists are strongly discouraged from traveling across the nine-county Lufkin District during the predicted winter weather beginning Sunday into the coming week, according to a press release from Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation.
The Lufkin District has 170 employees working 12-hour shifts to monitor and address trouble spots as they arise utilizing more than 125 pieces of equipment. Pre-treatment of roadways started Friday.
“We want people to be aware that driving surfaces will freeze and we are doing all we can to prepare the roadways, but even with a brine mixture, if we experience the low temperatures they have predicted, roads will still freeze,” Oaks said. “I don’t think there is enough manpower to cover the more than 7,000 road miles in the Lufkin District with a brine mixture but we are doing our best. We have focused our attention on major roadways, state highways and farm roads, but we should remember that Mother Nature is and will always be undefeated. It is up to us to prepare our homes, our families and ourselves to stay safe.”
Crews will re-treat all major roadways as needed if conditions continue to decline as additional moisture will re-freeze road surfaces after the initial downfall of snow and ice.
“Pre-treatment with a brine solution can reduce the temperature at which water freezes and assists with reducing the bond of ice to the roadway, but it does not guarantee that ice will not form,” Oaks said. “There will be patches of ice on local roads, even on roads that have been treated. If you must drive, motorists should reduce speed and stay alert. But because this is an unprecedented weather event, TxDOT is urging drivers to stay home and travel only if absolutely necessary.”
Motorists can visit drivetexas.org or call 1-800-452-9292 for real-time road conditions/closures or call 911 if stranded or facing an emergency. For more information, email Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or call 633-4395.
Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief are preparing to help the state as it braces for what appears to be a historic winter storm.
Chainsaw crews and possibly feeding units will be deployed as needs emerge, SBTC disaster relief director Scottie Stice said in a press release.
“What makes this situation so unique is that it is such a large event,” Stice said. “Cold temperatures across two thirds of the state with snow and ice on the ground and lots more coming. It’s also unique because we are looking at several days of sub-freezing weather.”
Stice urged residents to make sure they have enough food and water, take care of their outside animals and cover outdoor pipes. If you have to travel, make sure you have blankets, food and water in your vehicle, Stice said.
