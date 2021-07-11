A Huntington man died in an auto-pedestrian crash just north of Corrigan July 8, according to a press release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. David Hendry.
James Robinson, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Polk County justice of the peace, the report states.
Around 1:30 p.m., a 2001 Tiffin recreational vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 59, about 4 miles north of Corrigan, when Robinson emerged from the right side of the roadway and ran in front of the vehicle, according to the report.
The driver of the RV was identified as Brent Green, 61, of The Woodlands. Green and a passenger were not injured during the crash, the report states.
Robinson was a lifetime resident of Angelina County who loved collecting rocks and working on vehicles, his obituary states. He was a member of Clawson Assembly of God.
Services for Robinson will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at carrowayfuneralhome.com.
