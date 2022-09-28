A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 80 months in prison Wednesday for federal firearms violations, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Travis Lane Favro, 47, pleaded guilty Nov. 4, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
A Nacogdoches man was sentenced to 80 months in prison Wednesday for federal firearms violations, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Travis Lane Favro, 47, pleaded guilty Nov. 4, 2021, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In October 2019, law enforcement officers responded to a home in Nacogdoches where Favro had reportedly threatened to kill his parents, according to information presented in court.
The officers went next door to Favro’s residence and found him barricaded inside. After a brief standoff, Favro surrendered and was arrested.
Officers searched the residence and found a rifle and a shotgun as well as two homemade silencers. One of the silencers was attached to the rifle, which was found near two large-capacity magazines: a 60-round drum magazine and a 30-round magazine.
One interior wall of the house was fortified with concrete blocks and gunports that opened to the outside, according to court information. There also was also a large television nearby that monitored multiple cameras placed outside the residence.
Favro was a convicted felon who was previously found guilty in state court of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.
Favro was indicted on federal firearms violations Nov. 6, 2019.
The case was investigated by the Nacogdoches Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross.
The case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
Stacy Faison's email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.