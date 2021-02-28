The 12th annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is on tap for Saturday.
“This event is something that our community counts on annually in order to properly dispose of hazardous materials,” said Emily Thornton, executive director for Angelina Beautiful/Clean, in a press release. ”We are proud that we are able to provide this resource for our community each year.”
The event allows locals to dispose of household hazardous waste — not large quantities from businesses, farms or commercial operations, the release read. It has served hundreds of households across East Texas in the past, and ensures hazardous materials are properly disposed of or recycled, the press release states.
The event also cuts down on illegal dumping in the county and region as it provides a safe, convenient, drive-thru option at no charge.
“It’s our way of helping East Texans continue to make environmentally conscious decisions and prevent illegal dumping,” Thornton said.
“AB/C has received a grant from the Deep East Texas Council of Governments this year to help fund this project. It’s amazing to see our community come together each year to make a difference, and we are thankful that our organization is able to provide this service for Deep East Texans.”
Though the event is free, Thornton said donations are greatly appreciated and tax-deductible.
Only specific items will be accepted. Those items are paints, automobile batteries, household cleaners, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables and other hazardous household products; white goods: old appliances, refrigerators, stoves and hot water heaters; electronic waste: computers, printers, scanners, Palm accessories, power supplies, battery backups, cables, toner/ink cartridges, hard drives, CD-roms, speakers, VCRs, DVD players, stereo equipment, game consoles, digital cameras, any audio or video equipment, networking equipment, tape drives, test equipment, fax machines, keyboards, voice/tape recorders, radios, Walkman products, calculators, cellular phones and phone accessories; and motor oil, antifreeze and cooking oil.
Certain items are prohibited, though, including tires, infectious medical stats, biological and radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, explosives, TVs and computer monitors.
