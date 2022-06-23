The city of Lufkin Thursday announced the Jones Park Pool will open at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
“Though we previously experienced setbacks due to a lifeguard shortage, we now have the staff to provide safe, family fun through back-to-school,” city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said.
The Jones Park Pool was originally set to open June 9, but the city faced setbacks in its attempt to hire lifeguards to man the pool during operation hours. This was a situation pools across the state and nation tackled earlier in the month — Austin on June 7 still needed 750 lifeguards to support its pools, the National Public Radio reported at the time.
Lufkin held a hiring event on June 16 where staff conducted onsite interviews and held swim tests for applicants.
The Boys & Girls Club helped to certify any non-certified applicants who wanted to work with the city.
“We would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the Boys & Girls Club for getting our lifeguards certified and our media partners and the public for helping get the word out about our staffing challenges,” Pebsworth said. “Without their assistance, opening the pool would not have been possible.”
The city will hold an opening-day ceremony with a free hotdog lunch provided by the club on Monday. The public is invited to attend, Pebsworth said.
The pool will be open this summer from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
