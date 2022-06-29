We both still remember the day we were at an Angelina Arts Alliance strategic planning meeting and saw the map of Texas cultural districts — with a big void in the middle of Deep East Texas.
Our consultant, Suzanne Smith, simply asked a question — could Lufkin fill this void? The board and staff of AAA all looked at each other and nodded our heads vigorously. That launched our exploration of what a cultural district is and how they impact communities like Lufkin.
With more than a year’s worth of community conversation, research, task force meetings, webinars and site visits to Waco and Longview to experience their cultural districts, we’re ready for Phase 2, which is the road to certification.
All of the members of our initial advisory committee agreed now is the time for Lufkin to prepare its application for submission to the Texas Commission of the Arts.
Based on our first three action committee meetings this month marking Phase 2 in this process, here are the most common questions that are being asked:
What is a cultural district?
Since starting the designation in 2009, the Texas Commission of the Arts has recognized 50-plus cultural districts throughout the state. Cultural districts are often designed to meet these four overarching goals:
■ Highlight local culture
■ Attract tourism — local and regional
■ Revitalize neighborhoods
■ Drive economic and cultural growth
These goals are met through common strategies that almost always begin with investment in the physical infrastructure that sparks creativity and attracts arts and culture consumers.
For example, building artist housing and/or maker space, beautifying structures via site-specific art, and developing tourist experiences and hosting festivals. Districts start with leveraging the cultural assets they have (Ellen Trout Zoo, Museum of East Texas, Texas Forestry Museum, Naranjo Museum, The Pines and Temple Theaters), especially those with historical significance.
Creating a cultural district is not a one-and-done effort. It necessitates wide participation by public and private partners, including local government, public councils and existing nonprofit arts organizations.
What will the cultural district mean for everyday residents?
An improved quality of life that makes Lufkin an even better place to live, work, play and grow. Those who live here Love Lufkin. Working with our partners, including the city of Lufkin, Visit Lufkin and Lufkin Forward, we can show and tell others why they will Love Lufkin, too!
At a practical level, it means we draw visitors to Lufkin to give them experiences that will inspire, delight and encourage their “inner artist.” We also will better utilize our existing arts, culture and business assets and bring outside dollars into Lufkin to support them.
Where can I get more information? Will the committee take input from residents?
As we mentioned earlier, Phase 2 is underway. Three action committees have met, and three more will assemble in August. It will take a village to achieve the cultural district designation by submitting not only an impressive application, but a long-term vision and strategic plan for the district’s viability into the future.
Whether you’re a creative, a business owner, an arts enthusiast or simply Love Lufkin, we’d welcome your input. If you are interested in serving on an action committee, contact us here. This is the best way to share your input and shape the future of Lufkin. If you want more information, please go to our website: angelinaarts.org/cultural-district.
