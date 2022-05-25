With Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of the summer, we are all more than ready for fun-filled outdoor events, family reunions and weekend breaks.
And, just like every year, Angelina Arts Alliance is ready for a summer jam-packed with spectacular events and activities geared toward educating, enriching and entertaining citizens and visitors from all around Angelina County.
Last year, even during the pandemic, we served 30,000 individuals from across East Texas.
As outgoing chair, here is what I’m most excited about:
■ A toast to our 21st season — Our latest season (which is a real showstopper) reveal will be at noon June 3 at First Friday.
Current subscribers have time to renew their spots until June 24 — with new registrations open from July 8-22 and individual tickets going on sale on Aug. 1. You can purchase tickets online at angelinaarts.org or come by our new ticket office downtown at 108 S. First St. across from The Pines Theater.
■ A milestone for kid-friendly events through our Schooltime & Discovery Series — We have been working to bring the best children’s programming to Lufkin for more than 21 years.
Last year, we reached a milestone and have served more than 100,000 children from Angelina and the surrounding nine counties to date.
■ A next step for our downtown cultural district — We just received word from the T.L.L. Temple Foundation that we have been funded for Phase 2 of our work. With successful best practices from both Longview and Waco, we are launching our Action Committees in June comprised of volunteers from all across Lufkin to begin preparing our application for 2023.
Behind all this work is the hard-working staff and board of Angelina Arts Alliance.
Please join me in thanking them for their tireless efforts toward making Lufkin “a destination for the enjoyment of the arts.”
I hope I will see you soon at one of our amazing shows.
Pat Aldred is chairman of the Angelina Arts Alliance board of directors.
