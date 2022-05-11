Prescribed burn being held today in Sabine National Forest National Forests and Grasslands in Texas May 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct a prescribed burns today in the Sabine National Forest.The burn will be in the Fairmount Community, off state Highway 87 and FM 3315. The proposed burn is 1,170 acres with helicopter support.Southeast winds are expected. Officials say smoke may impact some of the areas.Anyone with questions should call (409) 625-1940. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sabine National Forest Prescribed Burn National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Burn National Forest Official Sabine Southeast Fairmount Community Support Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan sinks truck after driving it into lake at Monterey ParkHouston police investigate suspected Lufkin gang members in connection to Nacogdoches man's shooting deathMan sentenced to 80 years in prison for aggravated kidnapping, 70 years for second-degree robbery5/7/22 Restaurant inspectionsLangston, Maxie win seats on Lufkin school board; voters pick Bonner, Watkins for city councilCommissioners to consider approving settlement in suit against county alleging medical neglect resulting in death of jail inmateMan accused of attempting to run woman off the roadHudson High School celebrates seniors’ graduation plansM&J's Cafe creating second home for Diboll residentsHow the housing market is affecting local property appraisals Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.