When it comes to holiday decorating, there’s no hard and fast rule for when to do it. Some of us had trees up before the Thanksgiving turkey had been carved, while others are rolling out their holiday decorations this week.
No matter when you decide to deck the halls, we should all be aware there are some risks. And 30% of Americans have been injured while performing holiday related activities, according to a recent LendingTree survey.
Here are some key findings:
■ Of the 30% of Americans who injure themselves during the holidays, 24% needed to seek medical care at an urgent care facility, emergency room or elsewhere.
■ Most of those injuries (13%) are from cuts suffered while opening or wrapping packages or gifts, followed by slipping or tripping outdoors (11%) and cooking injuries from holiday meals (10%).
■ Fur babies are at high risk of holiday peril, with 47% of pet owners saying their pets messed up or destroyed decorations. Tinsel, candles, lights, breakable ornaments and poisonous plants including Mistletoe also can injure your pet or make them sick.
■ The tree isn’t the only thing getting lit, as 12% of celebrants who have been injured got hurt while they were intoxicated. Last year’s survey also found that 18% of respondents set up their tree while they were drunk.
■ And a reported 78% of Americans who’ve put up holiday lights left them on overnight — a major risk given electrical problems are responsible for about a third of home Christmas tree fires.
In fact, most home fires involving candles happen in December, which also is when 1 in 5 home decoration fires occur.
“As more of us light candles to celebrate the holidays, we want to ensure everyone stays safe from home fires — the nation’s most frequent disaster,” said Brittney Rochell, Red Cross communications director for the Texas Gulf Coast region. “Help protect your family by using battery-operated candles, testing your smoke alarms monthly and practicing your two-minute escape plan with everyone in your household.”
The Red Cross recommends following these safety tips:
■ If you must use candles, keep them away from anything that could burn and place them out of reach from pets and children. Never leave burning candles unattended.
■ Check all holiday light cords to ensure they aren’t frayed or broken. Don’t string too many strands of lights together — no more than three per extension cord.
■ Ensure outside decorations are for outdoor use, and fasten lights securely to your home or trees. If using hooks or nails outside, make sure they are insulated to avoid an electrocution or fire hazard.
■ If buying an artificial tree, look for the fire-resistant label. When putting it up, keep it away from fireplaces, radiators and other sources of heat. Never use electric lights on metallic trees.
■ If getting a live tree, make sure it’s fresh and keep it watered. To test if the tree is fresh, bend the needles up and down to make sure no needles fall off.
■ Don’t light the fireplace if hanging stockings or other decorations on the mantel.
For those who need smoke alarms or are physically unable to install one, the Red Cross may be able to help. Contact the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region for help at (713) 313-5315 or fill out an application at forms.office.com/r/yEBntpxW6a.
Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including an escape plan to practice with your family. You also can download the free Red Cross Emergency app by searching “American Red Cross” in app stores.
