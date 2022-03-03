The Angelina & Neches River Authority is the title sponsor for the Neches River Life second “Big Catfish” Tournament on April 22-23.
The family-friendly event was founded in 2021 by Neches River enthusiast David Holland.
“When COVID hit us, all of the sudden we found we couldn’t just go to sporting events, rodeos, the mall ... kids weren’t able to go to school, some people weren’t able to go to work,’’ Holland said. ‘‘People started taking to the river, the lake, the outdoors and going camping because all of the sudden, we realized tomorrow might not come. When I realized this, my goal was to make a difference in the lives of others by trying to pull people, friends and family back together with something we all love — fellowship. The river community is a culture — a lifestyle.’’
The winning team of the tournament is based on the single heaviest catfish caught. Prizes and plaques will be awarded to the top 10 teams.
Registration forms can be picked up at Abney & Sons in Lufkin or at River Bottom Cap Company in Huntington. The registration fee is $100 per team. One boat is allowed per team and teams can be made up of one, two or three people, with at least one person per team at least 18 years of age. The number of teams is limited to the first 100 that register.
There are also women’s and kid’s divisions, with additional prizes. There is no registration fee for the kid’s division (ages 15 and below).
Catfish can be caught by rod and reel, limb line, pole line, trot line, or any legal means of catching fish. All state and federal rules will be observed. Contestants must have a valid fishing license and current boat registration.
A full list of rules can be found on the tournament Facebook page and in the registration packet.
The northern boundary for the tournament is the state Highway 21 west bridge near Alto and the southern boundary is the Highway 255 bridge, near Rockland. Weigh-in will take place between 9:30 a.m. and noon April 23 at 58 Junction.
Proceeds from the tournament go toward the Neches River Life Scholarship, which provides financial assistance for college tuition, to local students, who have ties to the Neches River.
ANRA also will launch a new river litter awareness and prevention campaign at the event by providing mesh litter bags to all participants. The top three participants that collect the most litter from the river will win cash prizes, provided by Reppond Rock & Dirt.
“The Angelina & Neches River Authority is proud to sponsor the Neches River Life tournament,’’ ANRA general manager Kelley Holcomb said. ‘‘The authority is continually looking for ways to highlight the benefits of East Texas rivers and streams, whether it be the development of water resources for beneficial uses or conservation of natural resources for recreation. The authority’s goal to achieve balance between needs of the human environment and the natural environment.”’
For more information, call Holland at (936) 366-0681 or ANRA at (936) 632-7795.
