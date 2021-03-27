Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is offering a multi-pronged approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.
For the first three Thursdays in April, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas will host virtual job fairs across the 12-county region. Individuals who register will be able to meet with the employers, read about job openings, ask questions and submit resumes through a virtual platform using a personal computer, phone or other mobile device.
In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.
Registration is required for each event. To register as a job-seeker and upload a resume, visitdetwork.org/JobFairsHiringEvents and choose the event. Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling 639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org.
From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and April 8 — Recruiting Events Spotlighting Employers in six virtual job fairs. These hiring events are organized by workforce center county, making it easy to find job opportunities close to home.
From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday and April 15 — JobsNow! Job Fair is a giant regionwide virtual job fair and online hiring opportunity.
The 12-county region is large, and getting to a workforce center in a neighboring county may be a challenge. To bring services closer to rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers each week in outlying locations.
Just as they do when they visit a workforce center, individuals will have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers. A sampling of the free services offered includes: job readiness, resume assistance, job placement, skills training, paid work experience, virtual workshops and support services.
1-4 p.m. April 5, Blanche K. Werner Public Library, 203 Prospect Drive, Trinity
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 6, Sabine Area Career Center, 203 Sloan St., Pineland
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7, Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton
10 a.m. to noon April 8, San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce, 611 W. Columbia St., San Augustine
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14, Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Highway 150 west, Coldspring
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7, Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville
2-4 p.m. April 15, Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton
1-4 p.m. April 20, Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 21, Shepherd Public Library, 30 Liberty St., Shepherd
1-3 p.m. April 22, Blanche K. Werner Public Library, 203 Prospect Drive, Trinity
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 28, Shepherd Public Library, 30 Liberty St., Shepherd
