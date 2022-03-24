Young East Texas explorers can make their way to Ellen Trout Zoo Saturday for their next adventure: Raiders of the Lost Zoo.
The adventure will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with last entry accepted at 3 p.m. because the hunt takes about an hour to complete.
Tickets are $15 per participant, and the adventure is recommended for explorers aged 4-12. The cost includes the participant’s admission to the zoo.
With this scavenger hunt, explorers are required to complete 10 different activities around the zoo to collect different treasure map pieces that lead to a hidden prize box.
Zoo staff members were inspired to organize this event because a number of them are fans of Indiana Jones, zoo educator Whitney Heckler said.
“We were trying to come up with an event that would be inclusive to all the students around the area and provide them with an adventurous event,” she said. “Really, anyone 4-12 can come participate, and there’s all different levels of participation, like one activity you have to get your hand in and get something out or you can dig. Princess and the Frog ends up being a little more geared toward girls, and we wanted it to be for everyone.”
The hunt will include activities including an archaeology dig, an alligator lake that adventurers have to walk across, a jungle crawl and a boulder run. There will be nine different stations and a photo booth.
“They’re different activities around the zoo that allow them to feel adventurous while they’re here,” she said.
Raiders of the Lost Zoo is something to do at the zoo that’s out of the ordinary, Heckler said.
“It’s something to do that’s different at the zoo from what we always provide on a Saturday, and if they want to spice up their normal zoo experience that they would be able to participate in this special event,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.