Cody Huffman

Cody Huffman sends a chip onto the green during last year’s Guy Davis Golf Tournament. The 15th annual version of the event in support of Angelina College athletics is set for Aug. 20 at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

There are still openings for players, teams and sponsors, but those openings won’t last for long.

Such is the popularity of the Guy Davis Golf Tournament held each year at Lufkin’s Crown Colony Country Club.

