There are still openings for players, teams and sponsors, but those openings won’t last for long.
Such is the popularity of the Guy Davis Golf Tournament held each year at Lufkin’s Crown Colony Country Club.
This will mark the 15th consecutive year for an event that has grown considerably since its inception. It’s not just the golf; it’s the chance for men and women with ties to Angelina College to gather for some reminiscing over those putts, and it’s an opportunity for members of the community to get to know Angelina College coaches, players and staff members.
Hosted by the Roadrunner Foundation, the tournament generates funds for Angelina College athletic programs. Funds raised help AC teams with various expenses such as travel and equipment in order to keep the various programs competing for conference and national titles.
Tournament organizers currently are seeking teams and hole sponsors for the five-man scramble format, scheduled for shotgun starts of 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be hole games and prizes awarded for such milestones as closest-to-the-pin and holes in one, among others.
A pre-tournament kickoff dinner is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 19, also at Crown Colony, with a silent auction featuring various sports collectibles and other valuable items.
Roadrunner Foundation president Wes Welch said the tourney’s reputation has spread throughout Texas and to other states.
“The tournament this year will follow the same format (five-man scramble), and we hope to have 25 teams in the morning and 25 in the afternoon,” Welch said. “We’re expecting another full turnout, and they’re coming from all around the country to join us here.
“Word is out, and we’re looking forward to another fun-filled day and catching up with some old friends.”
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Current sponsors for this year’s event include presenting sponsor Southside Bank (fifth consecutive year as presenting sponsor), Lee Transervices, Strata Roofing and Construction, Dedicated Orthopedic Center of East Texas, Bancorp South, Integra Insurance Services, Loving Auto Group, East Texas Asphalt Company, Pilgrim’s, Ramblin’ Ranches Yeary Real Estate, Goodwin Lasiter Strong, Lufkin Coca-Cola, American State Bank, Chala Sports Chiropractic, Contractor’s Supplies Inc., Moore Brothers Construction Company, RBC Wealth Management, Renfro’s Smoked Sausages, Carroway Funeral Home, Security & Guaranty Abstract Company, East Texas Power Sports and Lufkin Printing Company.
“Having our sponsors come out the way they do makes for a tremendously successful tournament every year,” Welch said.
“We’re always looking for new sponsors, and they help with everything from this tournament to other events such as our Meet the Roadrunner banquet where the sponsors help feed our student-athletes.
“We really can’t thank those groups enough for all they do for Angelina College.”
A registration form and information flier is located on Angelina College Athletics web site at guydavis.golfgenius.com/pages/8561147492396187322.
For more information, contact Welch at (214) 908-0867 or email at wes.welch@hotmail.com; or contact Dennis McCullough at (936) 414-1114.
