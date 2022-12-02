OK, by now we should have cleaned out all the leftovers from Thanksgiving. I can’t look at another turkey — or any other bird, for that matter — for at least a few more weeks. And all that dressing is showing up every time I try to get dressed in the morning. They’re called “sweat pants” for people like me who work up a sweat just trying to jam my big self into ’em after gaining at least 15 pounds of pecan pie.
And now is a perfectly good time to start cranking up our favorite Christmas tunes. Unlike some folks who just had to blast that Carey chick wailing, “All I Want for Christmas is You” (pretty funny coming from someone who’s got as much money as she does) on Thanksgiving Day, the rest of us stood fast in our determination to avoid anything Christmas-related until we’d had enough time to properly eulogize our poor, recently deceased turkeys.
I mean, it’s hard to sing along with those carols when we’re still burping turkey. Those five golden rings sound pretty expensive, and I don’t need to hear about another bird in a tree after scarfing turkey for the past week.
But we just hit December. November is so last month. I’m already seeing friends posting pics of their decorations. All the Santas, the snowmen, the nutcrackers — I have a feeling some of them were decorating while the rest of us were turkey napping. They’re already driving Santa’s truck right over me.
It’s all good. I can be a Scrooge at times, but I have no right to gripe about anyone imposing on my pre-holiday routine.
See, as we get older — or in my case, really, really older — we tend to thrive on routines. Whether it’s having a single cup of coffee every single morning — black, with a tiny scoop of sugar — we have to have things rolling the same way. Otherwise, we get all out of whack. Trust me, there’s not much worse than an old, out-of-whack dude running around all over the place. It’s why my sweet wife more than once has banished me to the storage shed to sit with the nutcrackers until she’s ready to deal with my cranky self.
Now, though, I can accept my fate. All the glitz and glam of the holidays can come at me full-speed now. I’m ready.
I think. I hope.
I’ve already had to fall asleep at night listening to my own Mrs. Santa roll through her lists. With our ever-growing family of kids, grandkids and dogs, her list is now divided into chapters. Her “list book” is about the size of Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.”
And every time she checks off an item, I don’t hear an angel getting its wings. I hear a cash register’s “cha-ching” and wonder if I’m too old to look for a couple of extra jobs.
Were I a true hermit a la Ebenezer Scrooge, I wouldn’t have to whip out my calculator to see how much we’re spending on whom, nor would I worry about whether we were getting the absolute perfect gifts for our special people.
Not me, man. They’d all get socks.
I’m not a hermit. I’m a blessed, blessed man with a stocking overflowing with love and gratitude. What else was I gonna do with the money? Buy myself more socks?
I’m also fortunate to still be here to witness all the joy this season brings, especially with the little ones. I’ve lost people dear to me who won’t be here to see all the noise and clamor of Christmas, and while I still miss them terribly, I hope to stay smart enough to appreciate every Christmas I get from now on.
If I ever need an extra boost of holiday spirit, it’s not hard to find.
Just this past week, I attended a program featuring a symphony and choir with some kids joining in on the performances. I stood backstage and watched those little dudes and dudettes all decked out in Christmas colors, and I watched their eyes light up when they walked past the huge, decorated tree in Temple Theater.
Believe me, my handy bag of “Humbug” completely disappeared when I saw and heard them. If heaven’s choir has such voices, I can’t wait to crank it up.
I’m even ready to find something Christmasy to wear, although my wardrobe is slightly limited. I’m not dressing as an elf, and I sure don’t belong on a Nutcracker stage. I wouldn’t fit into a tutu; I’d need at least a four-four or larger.
I’ve taken out some cash to have on hand when I pass the wonderful people ringing those bells next to the kettles. I’ve donated to some little ones who were fundraising for some school trips they hope to take during their holiday break.
I’m gonna track down the Marine Corps League so I can donate to their Toys for Tots campaign. Maybe even talk some smack with some old jarheads dressed as camouflaged elves. I’ll drive through town and wave at Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit just because he’s a Lufkin legend.
I’m ready for all of it. Finally.
Hopefully, this weekend will be when my beautiful bride forces me out of my favorite chair and into the storage room — not because I’m in timeout again, but so I can start hauling in her favorite decorations. I may even get to shoot baby/Christmas pics of our 5-month-old granddaughter in front of the tree.
To think all these changes in my attitude have occurred within the past week. From Scrooge to Buddy the (XX-Large) Elf in a few short days. With all the ugly stuff taking place in our world, having a few weeks to count blessings instead of money is a better bargain than anything I’ll find in a sale paper.
Go for it, y’all. Blast your tunes, sing along whether anyone else wants to hear us or not.
Count down your blessings like you’re counting five golden rings and that turkey in a pear tree ... or whatever.
C’mon, Christmas. Let’s do this thang.
Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.