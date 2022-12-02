OK, by now we should have cleaned out all the leftovers from Thanksgiving. I can’t look at another turkey — or any other bird, for that matter — for at least a few more weeks. And all that dressing is showing up every time I try to get dressed in the morning. They’re called “sweat pants” for people like me who work up a sweat just trying to jam my big self into ’em after gaining at least 15 pounds of pecan pie.

And now is a perfectly good time to start cranking up our favorite Christmas tunes. Unlike some folks who just had to blast that Carey chick wailing, “All I Want for Christmas is You” (pretty funny coming from someone who’s got as much money as she does) on Thanksgiving Day, the rest of us stood fast in our determination to avoid anything Christmas-related until we’d had enough time to properly eulogize our poor, recently deceased turkeys.

Gary Stallard is a regular contributor to the Opinion page of The Lufkin Daily News. His email address is garylstallard@yahoo.com.