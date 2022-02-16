Angelina Beautiful/Clean is hosting the 13th annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 9 a.m. to noon March 5 at the city’s recycling center, 500 Southpark Drive.
The event is presented by Lockheed Martin in partnership with the city of Lufkin, Angelina County, CMC Commercial Metals, DETCOG and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“This event is something that our community counts on annually in order to properly dispose of hazardous materials,” said Emily Thornton, executive director for Angelina Beautiful/Clean. ‘‘We are proud that we are able to provide this resource for our community each year. It’s our way of helping East Texans continue to make environmentally conscious decisions and prevent illegal dumping.
‘‘This collection service is not limited to only Angelina County residents. We do not turn anyone away who is looking for an opportunity to properly dispose of items that are harmful to our natural environment. It’s always so amazing to see our community come together each year to help AB/C make a difference, and we are incredibly thankful that our organization is able to provide this service for Deep East Texans.”
The annual event serves hundreds of households across more than a dozen different zip codes, according to Thornton. In an effort to cut down on illegal dumping in Angelina County and surrounding areas, this convenient drive-thru service is provided to the community at no charge. Proper disposal also helps to minimize health risks to the public and environment.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is a free event, but tax-deductible donations to the nonprofit are greatly appreciated.
This collection is for households only. Large quantities from businesses, farms or commercial operations will not be accepted.
Acceptable items include: paints, automobile batteries, household cleaners, household chemicals, pesticides, flammables, other hazardous household products, white goods (old appliances, refrigerators, stoves, hot water heaters), electronic wastes (printers, scanners, Palm accessories, power supplies, battery backups, cables, toner/ink cartridges, hard drives, CD-roms, speakers, VCRs, DVD players, stereo equipment, game consoles, digital cameras, any audio or video equipment, networking equipment, tape drives, test equipment, fax machines, keyboards, voice/tape recorders, radios, Walkman products, calculators, cellular phones and phone accessories). Motor oil, antifreeze, and cooking oil will be accepted.
Prohibited items include tires, infectious medical stats, biological and radioactive materials, compressed gas cylinders, ammunition, fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and explosives. TVs and computer monitors will not be accepted.
For more information about Angelina Beautiful/Clean, contact Emily Thornton at 93663CLEAN (936-632-5326), visit angelinabeautifulclean.org or follow on Facebook.
