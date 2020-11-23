The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana, is forecasting cool and rainy weather for the remainder of the Thanksgiving week.
"Showers and thunderstorms will be ongoing Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as the first of two cold fronts move through the four-states region this long-term," the NWS forecast discussion states. "Currently, the whole area is highlighted in a Day 2 marginal risk associated with this front. It appears likely that a line of storms will develop ahead, and push east with frontal passage."
The high forecast for today is 77 degrees with partly sunny skies and a 20% chance of thunderstorms after noon and wind gusts near 25 mph. The evening holds a chance of showers with showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight with a low around 59.
Wednesday's forecast calls for a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon with mostly sunny skies and a high near 70 in the afternoon. Wednesday night should be mostly clear with a low around 46.
The Thanksgiving Day forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 72. Thanksgiving night shows a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. However, it should be mostly cloudy with a low around 61.
The NWS says showers and a possible thunderstorm are likely on Friday. The chance of rain is around 70% with a high near 71. Friday night holds the same percentage with showers and thunderstorms likely with a low around 56.
"Mid-level lapse rates are rather steep, and there is plenty of deep layer shear for these storms to work with. However, there is still a question regarding where the best instability values will align with all this shear," the discussion states.
"Remember, severe weather is like baking a pie. You need the perfect amount of ingredients, as too much or too little of one thing can throw off the whole recipe. The current recipe we're working with favors the potential for damaging winds. An isolated tornado may also be possible, given these favorable shear values."
There is a 50% chance of showers on Saturday with a high near 62 and a 40% chance of showers Saturday night with a low around 45.
Sunday holds a 30% chance of showers, but it will be mostly sunny with a high near 58.
