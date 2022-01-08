A Lufkin man was sentenced on Thursday to federal prison for federal child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas, according to U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.
Colby Allen, 20, pleaded guilty on Aug. 11, 2021, to distributing child pornography and was sentenced to 162 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield.
According to information presented in court, an undercover law enforcement officer in Feb. 2020 accessed an instant messaging chat group known to have users who posted images and videos of child pornography. The officer observed that a particular user posted two videos to the group, including a video depicting the sexual abuse of a minor, according to Davilyn Watson, public affairs officer and law enforcement coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas.
Further investigation revealed the user of the messenger account was Allen, Watson said. In November 2020, law enforcement officers executed search warrants at Allen’s residences in Lufkin and Beaumont. During the search of Allen’s Beaumont residence, officers seized his cellphone, which was later forensically imaged.
A review of the forensic imaging revealed numerous video and image files depicting child pornography, Watson said. The images and videos on Allen’s phone also included the two videos uploaded to the instant messaging group in February 2020.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Allen with federal violations in January 2021.
The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood utilizes federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit justice.gov/psc.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Lufkin and Beaumont offices; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Lufkin Police Department; and the Lamar University Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Gaston.
