Their plans are ambitious: everything from flea market-style events to help promote local brands and summer camps for youth to events for seniors, a youth town hall and maybe even an outdoor lounge.
But if the community will support these plans through involvement, volunteer work and financial contributions, there’s no limit to the good Sylvester Ivory and Curtis Murphy can do.
The two local men are on a mission to provide an outlet for youth to voice their feelings and emotions. They hope to raise funds for that outreach through the East Texas Spring Pop-Up Community Showcase from noon to 6 p.m. April 9 and April 30 through May 1 on the grounds of the Go Hard Fitness Center at 205 Herndon St.
Organizers are seeking sponsors and vendors for the event, which will raise funds for a youth summer camp at the fitness center in addition to other community ventures.
Ivory and Murphy had been discussing plans for a youth outreach with Lufkin City Councilman Robert Shankle one day last month, and “that same night, the young man got killed at Sonic,” Ivory said in a recent interview with The Lufkin Daily News.
Ivory said the camp will start this summer, offering opportunities for youth to connect with members of the religious, educational and law enforcement communities while providing young people with an outlet to make their voices heard in a productive way.
“Anything we can do to keep them off the streets,” he said.
We’re relieved and grateful these two men are attempting to do something about the gang activity and gun violence plaguing our youth.
“Gang activity is something I’m very familiar with,” said Ivory, a former gang member. “But I also know there’s more than one element. I don’t like to say gang violence. I like to say youth in crisis, whether it be emotionally, socially, economically — all these things play a part.”
Ivory said older gang members often will recruit kids under 18 to do their dirty work because they know the youth will get lighter sentences than they would.
Murphy likened our young people to “sitting ducks.”
“(The violence is) going to continue to happen unless someone does something,” he said. “It takes a village to make this happen. Period.”
In addition to the camp, the two men have a vision for “an after-9 lounge, outdoors,” Ivory said, where young people can enjoy food and music, watch TV and dance.
“It’s not a club — anybody can be a member. We’ll put the proceeds back into the community. We’ll have an outdoor happy hour, even though we won’t be selling alcohol. Young people can enjoy a good, clean environment while they socialize with their friends. … Have a smoothie instead of a margarita.”
We hope to see local vendors sign up for spots at the pop-up showcases and we encourage community leaders to reach out to Ivory and Murphy to see what they can do to help. We believe a safe, supervised environment where kids can hang out and share their feelings with trusted mentors is just what our community needs.
“Eventually, people are going to be proud to come by 205 Herndon St.,” Ivory said.
For more information on how you can help, call Murphy at (936) 219-7237 or Ivory at (936) 776-8171.
