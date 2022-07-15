We’ve all heard the saying: “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.”
With the hot, dry weather we’ve been experiencing, it could be cigarette smoke leading to some of the brush and wildfires we’re seeing in this neck of the woods.
We’re not here to lecture anyone about the hazards of smoking. Some of our own staff smoke, some have recently quit and some have wisely never picked up the habit. But we all know the dangers.
So we know from experience that many of us don’t think twice about flipping that cigarette butt out the window while driving around conducting our daily business. After all, it’s been years since vehicles came equipped with ash trays. And tossing those butts out the window goes at least a little way toward making a smoker’s car reek less. So it should be of little surprise that cigarettes are the most littered item on earth.
Our county — and every city in it — is under a burn ban for good reason: We’re in a moderate drought affecting 100% of Angelina County’s citizens, according to NOAA’s National Integrated Drought Information System. One hundred percent of the county is listed as “abnormally dry,” which is when grass fires increase. The moderate drought affecting 93.55% of the county is a condition in which wildfire frequency increases.
Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace was chasing down an arsonist last week suspected of starting numerous wildfires on the side of FM 3188. How would you feel if you accidentally started one of those fires through an action so many of us have performed without thinking so many times?
The best thing we can do right now — short of quitting smoking — is to keep a cup of water in the vehicle to drop our butts into rather than thumping them out the window.
It might take a little getting used to, but we’ve gotten used to not smoking in restaurants, bars and around entryways to public spaces. We’ll live.
What none of us can live with is being responsible for starting a fire that destroys a home, church, business or forest and injures or kills anyone in its path — not to mention straining the manpower and resources of our aging, short-handed and underfunded local volunteer fire departments.
So if you can’t kick the habit, just be mindful of how you dispose of your cigarettes. East Texas is a tinderbox — don’t provide the match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.