Tony Sarge, commercial artist and designer, is responsible for creating the first giant helium-filled characters floating high above New York City ushering in the holiday season.

This week, students designed, solved problems and created book characters using balloons in a much-reduced style after reading Melissa Sweet’s true story about Sarge, the puppeteer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Sherry Durham is Head of School for St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. Her email address is sdurham@saintcyprians.org.