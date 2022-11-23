Tony Sarge, commercial artist and designer, is responsible for creating the first giant helium-filled characters floating high above New York City ushering in the holiday season.
This week, students designed, solved problems and created book characters using balloons in a much-reduced style after reading Melissa Sweet’s true story about Sarge, the puppeteer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Sarge was a curious child who was a problem solver and always looking for new ways to create and build things. It was completely understandable when, as an adult, he was responsible for trying something new in the 1927 Macy’s parade that became “inflated wonders that would be highly visible and buoyantly magical” as described by historical and cultural writer Allison Meier.
This landmark celebration of the beginning of the holiday season takes place this year starting at 9 a.m. Thursday and ending at Macy’s Herald Square. It looks as exciting as ever with the lineup of balloons, floats, marching bands and celebrities entertaining parade guests and viewers nationwide, according to the Macy’s Parade lineup website.
It is a true exhibit of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — STEAM at its best before it was recognized as a valuable tool for students’ preparation for successful learning.
Watch for that Wimpy Kid, from the book series, that is as tall as a four-story building, along with Ada Twist, the young scientist floating above the skyline in her lab coat, and the famous Apatosaurus representative for Sinclair Oil.
Marking the eighth appearance of a Charles Schulz character, Snoopy will be celebrating space flight and his relationship with the Artemis 1 space mission where his image will be the Zero Gravity indicator.
“Creativity,” shares Maya Angelou, “can’t be used up; the more you use, the more you have.” This certainly proves to be true where Sarge’s inspiration is concerned.
Sarge had a vision of using Goodyear rubber and helium to entertain and expand the wonder of the Macy’s parade. His childhood traits of curiosity and adventure have continued to inspire generations decades after his introduction of a 60-foot-tall toy soldier, which was managed by balloon wranglers from underneath, in the same manner as working marionettes, as it made its way through the streets of the Big Apple.
Ushered in by Santa, this thrilling spectacular is filled with imaginative offerings fueled by young minds viewing from the sidelines or over the airwaves.
In the same manner as the puppeteer in that first parade, our classrooms are filled with future balloon makers and dreamers who will touch the future in a wondrous way.
Henry David Thoreau said, “I am happy for what I am and have. My Thanksgiving is perpetual.”
What a grand thought! Happy Thanksgiving from St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School. May the day be one of larger than life blessings and thankfulness.
