The Big Thicket National Preserve began issuing free feral hog trapping permits on Monday, according to superintendent Wayne Prokopetz.
“Hog management is an on-going priority for the preserve and Southeast Texas in general,’’ Prokopetz said. ‘‘We are encouraged by the success of last year’s hog trapping season and look forward to providing more opportunity to harvest hogs from the preserve this season.”
Feral hogs are an invasive species descended from domesticated pigs brought to North America by European settlers. Their populations have increased in recent decades resulting in greater competition with native wildlife and increased habitat damage caused by their feeding activities.
The 2020 hog trapping season offered permits to 50 participants and resulted in 225 feral hogs removed. The 2021 season will offer permits to 50 participants, each allowing one trap and feeder to be set at an approved location.
Permits will be issued first-come, first-served and can be picked up at the Visitor Center, between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Hunters will need to bring in their hunting permits and will pick the locations of the preferred trapping site when picking up the permit.
Before coming to the Visitor Center to pick up a permit, those interested are encouraged to review the Big Thicket feral hog trapping regulations at nps.gov/bith/planyourvisit/feral-hog-trapping-guide-and-regulations.htm and scout out several trap locations to be approved upon receiving a permit. Any questions may be directed to the preserve biologist.
